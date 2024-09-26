Personal AI Brings AI Workforce Platform To Google Cloud Marketplace

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personal AI, the leading for building AI workforces in regulated industries, today announced that its proprietary Small Language Model (SLM) and AI Training Platform are now available on Cloud Marketplace . This move allows customers to quickly purchase and deploy Personal AI, streamlining the procurement process for enterprises looking to leverage SLMs.



Personal AI's platform enables organizations to create networks of AI Personas, each representing key roles and expertise within the company. These AI Personas are exclusively trained on proprietary data, ensuring high accuracy, transparency, and privacy – crucial factors for regulated industries such as legal, financial services, consulting, and government.

"Our mission at Personal AI is to redefine how the modern workforce creates AI Personas and collaborates with them in professional environments," said Suman Kanuganti, CEO and Co-founder of Personal AI. "By joining Google Cloud Marketplace, we're making it easier than ever for organizations to access our cutting-edge AI Training Studio. This collaboration will accelerate the adoption of AI workforces, allowing businesses to scale their expertise, streamline workflows, and make more informed decisions while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security."

Personal AI's availability on Google Cloud Marketplace offers several benefits to customers, including simplified billing and reduced procurement cycles. This aligns with Personal AI's commitment to providing flexible, scalable solutions that cater to businesses of all sizes.

“Bringing Personal AI to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the AI Training Platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud.“Personal AI can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

Personal AI develops a horizontal AI training and collaboration platform, focused on private, Small Language Models (SLMs) that multiply the capabilities of enterprise teams. Their technology enables organizations to build networks of AI Personas, each representing key roles within companies. These AI Personas are exclusively trained on proprietary data, ensuring unparalleled accuracy, transparency, and privacy.

