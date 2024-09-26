Janover Launches New AI Tools For Its Insurtech Subsidiary

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Designed to Accelerate it Insurance Business

Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) (“Janover” or the“Company”), an AI-enabled for commercial transactions, today announced the launch of new AI tools to accelerate business development activities within its Insurtech subsidiary, Janover Insurance Group . The new tools include autonomous agents designed to reach out to as well as re-engage the Company's extensive user database, which includes more than 100,000 contacts. The newly introduced features include advanced email and SMS capabilities, boosting the sales team's effectiveness, while delivering a more streamlined, efficient experience for customers. The Company also plans to introduce a significantly more capable outbound AI application in Q4 2024 to actively reach out to and engage with potential insurance clients with large, sophisticated projects.

Blake Janover, CEO of Janover, commented,“We continue to make significant enhancements to our AI platform as we rapidly advance towards our goal of becoming the premier one-stop shop for forward-thinking multifamily and commercial property owners. Our AI tools will improve closing rates and reduce costs while providing faster, smarter service to our clients compared to the 'traditional way' of doing things without losing the critical human touch needed when and where it's needed. We believe we can continue to significantly advance our capabilities in Q4 2024. With over 100 million annual impressions on Google and a suite of products for the enterprising multifamily and commercial property owner and developer, we are committed to integrating insurance throughout our entire ecosystem. Furthermore, insurance brokerage is a high gross margin, recurring revenue business line that creates sticky and, in our case, happy customers. It is an important part of our strategy as we have become a multi-product enterprise delivering solutions to multifamily, commercial property, and small business operators, while driving our recurring and subscription-based business model.”

About Janover Inc.

Janover is an AI-enabled platform for commercial real estate transactions. The Company seeks to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through the Company's online platform, it provides technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which Janover believes represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. Additional information about the Company is available at: .

To view the latest investor presentation, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“project,”“estimate,”“expect,” strategy,”“future,”“likely,”“may,”,“should,”“will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (ii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iii) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; (iv) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (v) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (vi) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form 1-A related to the public offering (SEC File No. 024-12458) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Bruce S. Rosenbloom, CFO

Tel: (561) 559-4111

Email: ...





