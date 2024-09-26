DRYWORLD Teams Up With Spartan Race To Revolutionize Performance Apparel In Adventure Racing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cutting-Edge Gear to Empower in the Ultimate Endurance Challenge

Strategic Alliance Unites Innovation and Performance for Unprecedented Racing Success

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRYWORLD Brands Inc. (OTC: IBGR), a leading performance athletic brand, is excited to announce a ground-breaking partnership with Spartan Race, the global leader in extreme participation sports. The strategic alliance sees DRYWORLD become the exclusive and official compression partner of Spartan World Championships being held in Croatia and Greece in October and November respectively – it marks a significant milestone in both companies' commitment to pushing the boundaries of athletic performance and innovation.

Spartan Race, the global leader in extreme participation sports, is a series of obstacle races of varying difficulty, ranging from 3 miles to ultra-marathon distances of more than 50 kilometers taking place in 40+ countries across the globe. With a 10m+ community of followers across all social media platforms, significant attention from the Spartan community and social media platforms will be on the upcoming 100m and 5k Sprint World Championships in Croatia and the Trifecta World Championships in Greece.

Through the partnership, DRYWORLD will supply co-branded performance compression garments to Spartan athletes and fans attending the two events, with expected attendance of about 6,000 athletes and spectators. It is an amazing opportunity to get the brand and products in front of a community that is passionate and dedicated to health and fitness. In addition, selected Spartan athletes will collaborate with DRYWORLD, in the lead-up to, during, and post event to showcase why the compression collection is game-changing for athletes.

Spartan Race Director of Global Partnerships, Emily leRoux said:“DRYWORLD has a long history of appreciating and meeting the demands of serious athletes, making them the perfect partner for the inaugural 100m and 5k Sprint World Championships and the much anticipated test of endurance in Spartan's spiritual home in Sparta for the Trifecta World Championships. We look forward to some incredible events, amazing performances and the finest in compression for our Spartan athletes!”

“We are thrilled to join forces with Spartan Race.” said Matt Weingart Co-CEO of DRYWORLD .“This partnership allows us to showcase our commitment to innovation and performance, and we are excited to equip the world's most resilient athletes with gear that meets their highest demands.”

ABOUT SPARTAN

With more than 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world's largest obstacle course race (OCR) and endurance brand. Providing transformation through sport, Spartan attracts more than one million annual participants across all fitness levels, from beginners to elite.

ABOUT DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit dryworldshop.com

