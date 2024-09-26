Repair Biotechnologies And Genevant Sciences To Collaborate To Develop Mrna-LNP Therapy With First-In-Class Potential To Turn Back Atherosclerosis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYRACUSE, New York, VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repair Biotechnologies, a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies capable of rapidly regressing atherosclerotic plaque, and Genevant Sciences, a leading nucleic acid delivery company with world-class platforms and a robust and expansive lipid nanoparticle (LNP) patent portfolio, today announced they have entered into a collaboration and nonexclusive license agreement to combine Repair's Cholesterol Degrading Platform (CDP) mRNA technology with Genevant's proprietary LNP technology in the development of a potential novel treatment for atherosclerosis.



“Our Cholesterol Degrading Platform enables us to produce therapies designed to reverse the progression of conditions such as atherosclerosis that are driven by localized accumulations of excess cholesterol in the body. Our first CDP mRNA therapy targets atherosclerosis and, as with all mRNA-based approaches, delivery is essential to achieving therapeutic benefit. We are excited to be working with Genevant, a recognized leader in the LNP space,” said Reason, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Repair.

“Successful development of mRNA and other nucleic acid-based therapies simply cannot happen without efficient delivery, and, with our longstanding leadership position in LNP technology, Genevant is well positioned to help innovative payload companies like Repair accomplish their objectives,” said James Heyes, Chief Scientific Officer of Genevant Sciences.“We are delighted to collaborate with Repair in the development of a potential new therapeutic option for atherosclerosis.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Genevant has granted to Repair a nonexclusive worldwide license to certain Genevant LNP technology to exploit CDP mRNA-LNP products for a specified field that includes atherosclerosis. Genevant is eligible to receive up to $107 million in upfront and contingent milestone payments per product and tiered royalties ranging from the mid to high single digits on future product sales.

About Repair Biotechnologies

Repair Biotechnologies is a preclinical biotechnology company focused on developing drugs for cholesterol and aging-related diseases. The company's Cholesterol Degrading Platform (CDP) gives rise to first-in-class therapies aimed at reversing atherosclerosis, familial hypercholesterolemia, and other conditions in which excess or modified cholesterol drives pathology. Current therapies such as statins and PCKS9 inhibitors can successfully reduce serum LDL-cholesterol, but are not effective at regressing established atherosclerotic plaque. For more information, please visit .

About Genevant Sciences

Genevant Sciences is a leading nucleic acid delivery company with world-class platforms, a robust and expansive lipid nanoparticle (LNP) patent portfolio, and decades of experience and expertise in nucleic acid drug delivery and development. The Company's scientists have pioneered LNP delivery of nucleic acids for over 20 years, and the Company's LNP platform, which has been studied across more than a dozen discrete product candidates and is the delivery technology behind the first and only approved systemic RNA-LNP product (patisiran), enables a wide array of RNA-based applications, including vaccines, therapeutic protein production, and gene editing. For more information, please visit .

