Jumpcloud's Fall G2 Scores Showcase Unparalleled Ability To Simplify IT

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud today announced it is a Leader in 98 G2 Fall 2024 Grid® Reports after receiving over 2,700 reviews from verified G2 users. The quarterly G2 Grid Reports rank products based on user reviews and data from sources and social networks. To earn the Leader badge, products must receive high ratings from G2 users and substantial presence scores.



JumpCloud expanded its Leader position across the following nine categories:



Cloud directory services

Identity and access management (IAM)

Mobile device management (MDM)

Privileged access management (PAM)

Password policy enforcement

Remote support

Single sign-on (SSO)

Unified endpoint management (UEM) User provisioning and governance tools



JumpCloud also achieved the highest ranking in G2's Index Reports for usability, ease of implementation, relationship, and results.

“Earning a Leader badge in nearly 100 Grid Reports isn't just a number to us, it's over 2,700 users saying that JumpCloud gets how to simplify IT,” said Micha Hershman, chief marketing officer, JumpCloud.“Our continued dominance in G2 rankings confirms our mission to lead the industry in identity and device management.”

What G2 users are saying:

“What I like best about JumpCloud is its seamless integration with a wide range of systems and applications, making user management a breeze for our business. The flexibility and security it offers are truly impressive, and the exceptional support ensures we have peace of mind while using the platform.” - Juan D . on G2

“JumpCloud is an excellent tool for several reasons, as it is an identity and access management platform, it makes centrally managing user authentication and authorization across different systems and applications much easier. It supports different types of platforms and operating systems such as Windows, MacOS and Linux, which facilitates use in mixed environments, also always combining the issue of security and compliance, with multi-factor authentication and group-based security policies. Its scalability is incredible and can adapt as the company grows.” - Alex R. on G2

“JumpCloud is an all-in-one solution for modern IT infrastructure. JumpCloud has been an indispensable addition to our IT infrastructure, providing a comprehensive and robust solution for identity and access management. As an Information Security Manager at a Cybersecurity SAAS company, I have experienced firsthand the myriad of benefits that JumpCloud brings to the table. We use JumpCloud as an MDM tool and the device management features are top-notch. The ability to enforce security policies, monitor device health, and perform remote actions helps us maintain a secure and compliant IT environment effortlessly.” - Siddhi V . on G2

Full user reviews from these customers and thousands of others are on G2 .

