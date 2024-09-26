Summer Travel Recap: The 4 Most Surprising Seasonal Travel Trends
Date
9/26/2024 8:18:35 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer marked an exciting travel season filled with unique international events , a rise in solo travel and updated DOT travel regulations .
From changing traveler habits to popular destinations, leading travel insurance marketplace, Squaremouth.com, recaps the top trends that came to light this past summer travel season.
International Travel is Down
Rising trip costs , frequent travel disruptions and inclement weather this summer led to a decrease in international travel interest for the first summer since the pandemic.
International travel is down 10% over last summer. Americans opted to stick closer to home this summer, with stateside travel up 7% compared to last summer.
United Kingdom Becomes Top International Destination
The United Kingdom overtook Italy as the top international vacation spot for the first time ever this summer.
7% of travelers opted to travel to the UK this summer, making it the number one international destination status for Americans. Interest in UK travel is up an average of 12% compared to previous summers. The next most popular summer destinations are Italy, Mexico, Canada, Spain, and France.
Travelers are Planning Ahead
With travelers reporting increased anxiety around taking trips in 2024, Squaremouth is seeing more travelers planning and insuring trips far in advance.
This summer, squaremouth reports travelers purchasing travel insurance an average of 72 days prior to departure, 25% earlier than last year. Purchases for International trips this summer occurred 32% earlier than last year, while domestics trip purchases were made an average of 17% earlier.
Animal Tourism is Gaining Popularity
While hiking remains the most popular activity for travelers insuring their trips, animal tourism activities gained in popularity this summer.
Interest in Safaris this summer was up over 30%, and horseback riding excursions were up 21%. Water activities saw a surprising decrease in interest this summer, with snorkeling, scuba diving and surfing down an average of 15% overall.
Methodology: Squaremouth identified trends amongst travel insurance policy sales purchased with travel dates between 6/01/24 – 9/01/24.
CONTACT: Jenna Hummer
Squaremouth
4349608093
...
MENAFN26092024004107003653ID1108718644
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.