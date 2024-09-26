Medical Spa Market To Reach USD 57.41 Billion By 2031, Growing At 15.13% CAGR Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical Spa Market

Medical Spa size was valued at USD 18.60 billion in 2023 to USD 57.41 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.13% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Global Medical Spa Market size was valued at USD 16.15 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 18.60 billion in 2023 to USD 57.41 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.13% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Growing consumer interest in personal care and anti-aging products, coupled with rapid growth in the healthcare and tourism sectors are some of the factors driving the global medical spa market. The American Med Spa Association (AMSA) claims that there is a significant demand for non-invasive skin tightening, chemical peels, body contouring, and tattoo removal. Additionally, the popularity of wellness-themed vacations is rapidly increasing owing to hotel wellness packages. The ever-changing demands of the patient have shaped therapeutic areas. As social media users become more savvy, anti-aging solutions are becoming more beloved. Increasing demand for anti-aging skin care products is the main driver of the business.

Medical Spa Market Segmental Analysis

Global Medical Spa Market is segmented on the basis of service, age group, gender, service provider, and region.

By Service, the market is segmented into Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal, and Other Services.

By age group, the market is segmented into Adolescent, Adult, and Geriatric.

By gender, the market is segmented into male and female.

By service provider, the market is segmented into Single Ownership, Group Ownership, Free-standing, and Medical Practice Associated Spas.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Future Impact in Next 4-5 Years

Over the next 4-5 years, the medical spa market is expected to witness strong growth driven by increased consumer awareness of wellness and self-care. Increased demand for the natural cosmetic procedures enters the body, advances in technology and treatment techniques will appeal to more customers. As guidelines across the scientific aesthetics preserve to conform, we will count on a surge in certified specialists coming into the market, raising the requirements of care and the safety.

This report covers the following players:

.Clinique La Prairie (Switzerland)

.Kurotel-Longevity Medical Center and Spa (Brazil)

.Lanserhof (Germany)

.The Orchard Wellness Resort (Germany)

.Vichy Celestins Spa Hotel (France)

.Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa (Germany)

.SHA Wellness Clinic (Spain)

.Cocoona Centre Of Aesthetic Transformation (Spain)

.Mezzatorre Hotel and Thermal SPA (Italy)

.Lisse (Switzerland)

.The DRx Clinic (Switzerland)

.Chiva Som (Thailand)

.Biovital Medspa LLC (United States)

.Allure Medspa (United States)

.Longevity Wellness Worldwide (United States)

.Serenity Medspa (United States)

.Aesthetics Medispa (United States)

.Lily's Medical Spa (United States)

.Westchase Medspa (United States)

.Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Limited (Hong Kong)

Long-term Impact Over the Next 10 Years

Looking ahead over the next 10 years, the medical spa market is poised for transformational change. As the healthcare profession becomes increasingly interconnected with mainstream health care, medical centers are likely to emerge as important components of preventive health and aging policy. Innovations in personalized medicine, including genetic testing and AI-powered skincare solutions, will redefine consumer experiences. This holistic approach will not only boost the popularity of medical centers but also solidify their position as a leader in health and beauty.

In February 2023, SHA Wellness Clinic launched its first international office in Mexico next January.

In January 2023, Chiva Som launched an online natural nutrition counseling program tailored for children. The aim of this program was to provide the specialist holistic health care for children, reflecting a commitment to total well-being.

This report covers the following segments:

Emerging Markets and Expanding Service Offerings Propel Future Growth

The medical spa market is poised for significant growth, driven by growing consumer interest in wellness, advances in non-invasive treatments and integration of technology into personal health. As demand for aesthetic and rejuvenation treatments continues to rise, medical spas are expanding their offerings, combining luxury with cutting-edge medical procedures. In the coming years, the convergence of medical expertise and comprehensive wellness will solidify the position of medical spas as major players in the field of beauty and health.

