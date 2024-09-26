Direct Store Delivery Company GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX) Announces Interview At NYSE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), announces it has been selected for an exclusive interview from the floor of the NYSE

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Investorideas, a global investor news source reports that GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), a Direct Store Delivery“DSD” company revolutionizing distribution to convenience stores and stations with its AI-driven distribution model, o announces that it has been selected for an exclusive interview from the floor of the New York (NYSE).The interview will be available on the GPOPlus website on October 8, 2024. To stay updated on this and other company news, we encourage you to visit GPOPlus and sign up for our Pulse newsletter for the latest insights and developments.Interview topics include:●How GPOX is transforming Direct Store Delivery with a technology- and data-driven approach.●GPOX's proprietary software PRISM+ (Predictive Route, Inventory, and Service Management) and its use of AI to enhance operational efficiency.●The unique challenges GPOX solves for its retail clients.●Target growth markets and recent expansion into Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.●GPOX's future growth plans.Brett H. Pojunis, CEO of GPOX, will represent the company in the interview. Mr. Pojunis, a US ARMY veteran with over 25 years of experience in leading public and private companies across various industries, will discuss GPOX's continued growth and innovation in the DSD sector. His expertise spans capital markets, technology, investor relations, and emerging industries.“The invitation to be interviewed on the floor of the NYSE is a major milestone for GPOX,” said Pojunis.“It reflects the dedication of our employees, vendors, and clients. Over the past year, we've seen incredible growth of over 500%, but I believe this is just the beginning. We are refining our operations and positioning ourselves as a best-in-class provider of DSD services to convenience stores and gas sta-tions across the country."For more information and to watch the full interview on October 8, visit GPOPlus and sign up for Pulse to receive the latest updates on GPOX's growth and innovations.Connect with us on social media to view live video updates, content, and general information about GPOX and its GPOs: .About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)GPOX, a direct-to-store delivery“DSD” company, is pioneering the future of distribution to convenience stores and gas stations with its AI-driven distribution model. Our goal is clear and ambitious:“to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond.” Our technology-driven network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. .Information about Forward-Looking StatementsRead full disclaimer atContacts:GPOX Shareholder Success Team:Brett H. Pojunis, CEOEmail: ...Shareholder's Line: 935 (4769)Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles.. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure: This is paid news dissemination for GPOX. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas privacy policy:Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast and ticker tag services at Investorideas

