Farrlaw Welcomes New Associate Attorney Gavin Steinberg

PUNTA GORDA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FarrLaw is proud to announce the addition of Gavin Steinberg to our team. His drive and dedication to the legal profession, along with his diverse knowledge of business and corporate law, trust and estates, and asset protection, make him a valuable asset to our firm.

Gavin's journey into the legal field began in rural Minnesota, where he developed a strong work ethic while helping his father in construction. This upbringing, combined with his early participation in mock trials, ignited his passion for law.

Gavin earned his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Miami School of Law in 2024, where he served as a Staff Editor for the University of Miami Law Review and Treasurer of the Entertainment and Sports Law Society. He also holds a B.S., Comprehensive Honors, in Economics and Mathematics from the University of Wisconsin.

"We are thrilled to have Gavin join our firm," said David Holmes, FarrLaw's President. "His accomplishments, both academically and professionally, speak for themselves. Gavin's background in corporate law, combined with his personable and ambitious nature, ensures that our clients are in excellent hands."

About FarrLaw

Established in 1924, FarrLaw is the oldest and largest law firm in Charlotte County and is celebrating 100 years of service to Southwest Florida. The firm tackles complex legal problems while staying rooted in the same small-town principles its clients value. The multi-practice law firm addresses the needs and challenges that individuals and businesses confront including civil, commercial and complex litigation, personal injury and wrongful death, trusts and estates, corporate and business law, real estate and title insurance, elder law, guardianship and asset protection. For more information, please visit .



