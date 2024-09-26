Prositions Offers A Complimentary Webinar On Painless Performance Conversations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Tuesday, October 1st, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CDT, the leading content and performance support library provider Prositions, Inc. is offering a complimentary webinar titled“Painless Performance Conversations” with Roger McClung, a performance coach and Learning and Development expert. The webinar is based on the best-selling and microlearning course Painless Performance Conversations by Marnie Green and will highlight a proven model and techniques any leader can use to effectively improve employee performance with confidence and professionalism.“Informing an employee that their performance is not meeting expectations can be stressful for managers, and it can be challenging to find the right words to get their message across,” said Robin Salsberry, President of Prositions.“Even though it can be uncomfortable, addressing employee performance is crucial for organizational success. Our upcoming webinar will equip leaders with the necessary tools and techniques to confidently navigate performance conversations and drive positive change within their teams.”Through this webinar, participants will be able to:● Understand the impact of avoiding or delaying critical feedback sessions● Learn four key mindsets to help prepare for effective performance conversations● Follow a 6-step model to conduct an effective formal performance discussion● Identify various opportunities to initiate performance conversationsParticipants will also be provided with support materials such as videos, guides, checklists, related web links, and more.“Painless Performance Conversations is one of our most requested training topics,” said Jill Dillenburg, SVP of Sales and Marketing.“Many leaders put off these tough conversations due to procrastination, fear, or other competing priorities. But the issues you see now won't go away, and, at some point, you still need to have those discussions. To help make these interactions easier, we want to provide webinar attendees with a variety of additional tools they can reference to prepare themselves ahead of time.”For more information, visitAbout Roger McClung:Roger McClung is an expert in the field of Learning and Development and has over three decades of experience. Roger has been at the forefront of driving global talent management, leadership development, and organizational development initiatives across various industries. His strategic and innovative approach to designing and implementing learning solutions has consistently driven significant enhancements in employee engagement and organizational performance worldwide. As a thought leader in the field, Roger is committed to advancing best practices in learning and development, championing continuous improvement and leadership excellence. Roger earned his degree in Human Resource Development with an emphasis in Training and Development from Brigham Young University and holds various certifications in his field.About Prositions:Prositions, Inc. is a leading learning content and performance support library provider, offering a wide range of consulting, software, performance coaching, and training delivery solutions. Their award-winning learning platform, DashTrain, contains over 7,000 microlearning and nanolearning modules, giving users instant access to top business libraries and best-selling authors anywhere and anytime. For information, visit:

