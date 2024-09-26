Helios AI Launches Commoditracktm, First AI Platform To Predict The Price Of Agricultural Commodities Using Climate Risk

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AI tool revolutionizes agrifood resiliency, empowering decision makers with that predicts the price and availability of commodities

- Francisco Martin-Rayo, co-founder and CEO of Helios

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Helios Artificial Intelligence, Inc., the leading AI company that predicts the price and availability of agricultural commodities, today launches CommodiTrackTM, a first-of-its-kind AI platform that gives agrifood buyers and traders unprecedented access to the climate risks impacting the commodities they care about.

CommodiTrackTM is a dynamic, interactive platform that allows users to track, forecast and strategize to improve supply chain resiliency. The platform uses Helios' proprietary climate risk data set which includes over 500 billion unique risk signals generated by custom machine learning models specific to each of the 50+ crops being tracked, rather than generic weather information, giving users a unique advantage to predict where and why disruptions are likely to occur.

“The launch of CommodiTrackTM is our response to the urgent needs of our customers in the face of increasing climate disruptions. Agrifood buyers and traders have never seen this level of climate and price volatility before, and the tools they've historically relied on are no longer working,” said Francisco Martin-Rayo, co-founder and CEO of Helios.“With this new platform, we are democratizing access to the world's best climate risk information so our customers can quickly identify and react to the climate risks impacting their supply chains.”

CommodiTrackTM transforms how users interact with and interpret agricultural commodity data. It integrates critical elements such as climate risk factors, price forecasting, demand and supply signals and more - data that was previously scattered or inaccessible - all on one platform, providing not only comprehensive data but also actionable insights.

One of the unique features of CommodiTrackTM is the WA%RTM (Weighted Average Risk Ratio), a proprietary metric that quantifies climate risk by assessing the number of high-risk locations within the global market. The higher the WA%RTM, the greater the likelihood of a price shift for the commodity in question. For example, Helios' climate risk platform saw a dramatic increase in the WA%R for cocoa in December 2023, going from single digits to above 30%, which gave a strong“buy” signal weeks before the unprecedented price increase took place.

The CommodiTrackTM dashboard also offers a range of features tailored to meet the needs of commodity traders, procurement leaders and market analysts:

●Climate Risk Analysis: One of the most powerful features of CommodiTrackTM, it offers an unprecedented deep dive into climate data, providing insights into the top 10 producing countries and the producing regions within those countries.

●Price Forecasting & Trading Signals: It offers a robust set of tools for tracking and forecasting commodity prices by integrating Helio's proprietary climate risk data and algorithms with pricing information.

●Trade Insights: It provides historical data on the top 10 exporters and importers over the past decade, as well as news updates on import and export tariffs, bans and other trade restrictions.

●Climate Change Trends: It offers a macro view of how climate risk is evolving over time, comparing current growing seasons with historical data.

●Supply Chain Visibility: This section provides detailed information on the top 10 producers of each commodity over the past 10 years and long-term trend analysis of production, yield, beginning stocks and harvest.

●Expansive News Coverage: Sourcing from over 250,000 news outlets globally, this section provides real-time news on trade, supply and demand, pricing and climate events that could affect the commodities of interest.

The initial release of CommodiTrackTM is focused on the top eight globally traded commodities: corn, wheat, cocoa, coffee, rice, sugarcane, soybeans and palm oil. In the coming weeks, the platform will expand to include similar insights into 50+ commodities, including all major fruits and vegetables.

About Helios Artificial Intelligence:

Helios AI is the leading artificial intelligence company for predicting soft commodity prices and agricultural supply disruptions. Boasting daily and historical coverage for 85 countries and 50+ commodities, its platform analyzes billions of signals in real time to empower organizations to be one step ahead of the market. For more information, visit .

Meg Sinclair

A/M Partners for Helios

...ners

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.