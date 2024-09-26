World Subnationals And Nations Declares Poverty A Global Emergency, Launches Operation Eradicate Poverty Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Dominion V.Judah - President General World Subnationals and Nationals (Image Courtesy of WSANDN Media)

Rob F. Smith, WEF EDISON Alliance Founding Member and Agenda Contributor at the Annual Meeting 2019 Copyright by World Economic Forum / Valeriano Di Domenico

WSANDN VISION2030

Robert Plank Spokesperson of WSANDN

Operation Eradicate Poverty Focus Programmes

WEF Data Reveals $14 Trillion Savings Through Global Peace Agreement.

- Dominion V.Judah D, WA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Barely two weeks after declaring poverty eradication a global imperative, the World Subnationals and Nations (WSANDN) has officially declared poverty a global emergency, doubling down with a decisive move to combat one of humanity's most pressing challenges. The declaration comes as they launch of Operation Eradicate Poverty, a multifaceted initiative aimed at addressing poverty's root causes and effects, which is a part of the WSANDN VISION2030 framework. Describing Poverty as world's deadliest pandemic in history, the President General of the Organization Dr. Dominion V. Judah called for a global collective action to bring an end to it, while pledging that his leadership will rally funds and partner with local and global institutions to implement the programmes outlined for the operation.Urgency of this program is reinforced by significant data from the World Economic Forum (WEF), revealing that the Global Peace Agreement (GPA) could save the global economy an astonishing $14 trillion annually. The amount represents the annual cost of conflicts worldwide and underscores the need for a collective effort to eliminate violence and promote peace. As stated in a 2018 report by Rob Smith, CEO of Vista Equity Partners, WEF EDISON Alliance Founding Member and Agenda Contributor, these costs encompass military expenditures, humanitarian crises, and economic disruptions that could otherwise be redirected toward development initiatives.The WSANDN VISION2030 framework focuses on the elimination of poverty through grassroots programs aimed at tackling identified issues, encapsulated in a focus statement tagged "20 Things to End by 2030." Among the initiatives of Operation Eradicate Poverty are the Poverty Eradication Education Program, Agriculture Program, Health Program, Food Security, Economic Development and Entrepreneurship Program. Each program is designed to empower communities and provide them with the necessary tools to break the cycle of poverty.Dominion V. Judah PhD, President General of WSANDN, emphasized the significance of these initiatives during the launch event. "Poverty is the world's deadliest pandemic in history, it is a global emergency, by curbing the costs associated with war and violence, through the Global Peace Agreement, we'll unlock unprecedented opportunities for global development and prosperity. The GPA is more than a vision for peace; it is a practical solution with far-reaching economic advantages."The Global Peace Agreement, a cornerstone of the Sign For Peace Campaign, aims to eliminate armed conflicts and terrorism globally. Hailed as the most significant advancement in international relations since World War II, the GPA represents a historic stride towards ending wars and preventing future conflicts. It is designed to outlaw all forms of violence under international law and to promote a culture of non-violence.By reallocating resources currently dedicated to conflict management, the GPA is expected to make a significant contribution to poverty eradication. The anticipated savings from the elimination of conflicts could provide substantial financial relief, enabling nations to invest in essential services like education, healthcare, and infrastructure.The Global Peace Agreement is now available for endorsement online at href="" rel="external nofollow" wsand . The campaign seeks to gather support from a remarkable 4 billion people worldwide by the end of 2024, demonstrating a collective commitment to building a more peaceful and secured environment. Dr. Judah urged individuals to join this historic movement, saying, "The era of wars and terror is over; the time is now peace o'clock. The Global Peace Agreement is a preventive approach to violent conflict."He further stated, "We are championing a new era of global peace and development, creating a better chapter for everyone. Everyone has the opportunity to become world changer, and no one should underestimate the impact they can make, because your community, your nation, and the world needs you."The comprehensive framework of the Global Peace Agreement, combined with Operation Eradicate Poverty, positions these initiatives as pivotal efforts in the quest for global stability and prosperity. Their unified focus on economic relief and conflict elimination provides a holistic approach to achieving a better future for all.WSANDN's call to action resonates with the global community, urging individuals and nations to unite in support of this landmark initiative. As the vision of a conflict-free world becomes increasingly attainable, the time for action is now. The economic implications of these initiatives, alongside the moral imperative to eradicate poverty, highlight the urgent need for collective responsibility.As we embark on this transformative journey, the message is clear: peace and development are interconnected, and both demand immediate attention. Supporting the Global Peace Agreement and engaging in Operation Eradicate Poverty can catalyze change and lead to a more just and equitable world.For more information about the Global Peace Agreement and to add your support, please visit wsandn and wsandn. Together, we can take meaningful steps toward eradicating poverty and creating a future where everyone can thrive.About the World Subnationals and Nations(WSANDN)The World Subnationals and Nations is established as a center for global cooperation, tasked with delivering real-time solutions to economic, social, cultural, and humanitarian challenges worldwide. Founded with The Charter as its foundation, WSandN is dedicated to fostering global peace, equality of nations, human rights and economic development. The organization operates under the principles of international law and aims to create a unified global community that prioritizes human rights and dignity.

Austin Parker

WSANDN

...

WSANDN DELARES POVERTY A GLOBAL EMERGENCY

