A.I. Market Nears Trillion-Dollar Milestone, Raising Concerns For Chip Industry

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The artificial intelligence (AI) is on track to reach a staggering $990 billion by 2027. This projection comes from a new study by Bain & Company, highlighting the industry's rapid growth.



The consulting firm estimates an annual growth rate between 40% and 55% for AI-related hardware and software. However, this explosive growth comes with potential drawbacks.



The increasing demand for computational power may strain chains globally. Bain predicts this could lead to the next major shortage in the chip industry, reminiscent of the computer shortage during the pandemic.



The demand for Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) is expected to surge by 30% or more by 2026. GPUs, with Nvidia as the leading manufacturer, are crucial for AI development.



These sophisticated processors are also among the most expensive components in the industry. AI workloads are projected to grow by 25% to 35% in just three years.







This increase will significantly impact data center energy requirements. Current consumption of 50-200 megawatts could skyrocket to over one gigawatts.

Rising Costs and Challenges in the Data Center

The cost of large-scale data centers may see a dramatic rise. Today's price tag of $1-4 billion could jump to $10-25 billion within five years.



This escalation will affect various sectors supporting data centers, including infrastructure engineering and energy production.



If GPU demand in data centers doubles by 2026, component suppliers will need to ramp up production. Chip packaging manufacturers might have to triple their capacity to meet the growing demand.



Geopolitical tensions add another layer of complexity to this situation. The concept of "sovereign" AI blocks is gaining traction worldwide.



Countries like Canada, France, India, Japan, and the UAE are investing billions to establish dominance in AI. Bain emphasizes that creating successful sovereign AI ecosystems will be time-consuming and extremely costly.



These projects require more than just securing local subsidies. They demand a comprehensive approach to building a robust AI infrastructure.



As the AI market approaches the trillion-dollar mark, it brings both opportunities and challenges. The industry must navigate potential chip shortages and geopolitical complexities while sustaining its remarkable growth trajectory.

