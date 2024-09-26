Hungarian FM claims ‘Peace’ has become bad expression

(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Peter Szijjarto has criticized the notion that “peace” has become a taboo in global politics, emphasizing its importance during his address at the Summit of the Future at the United Nations headquarters in New York. He warned that the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East pose a serious threat to global security and could escalate at any moment, potentially leading to catastrophic scenarios such as a Third World War or a return to a divided global landscape.



Szijjarto pointed out that the current climate makes it increasingly difficult for politicians advocating for diplomatic solutions, particularly regarding the war in Ukraine, as they are often labeled as “Putin’s puppets” or “Russian spies.” He lamented that while European leaders typically endorse diplomacy for conflicts distant from their borders, those promoting peace in the current European conflict face immediate backlash and criticism.



The foreign minister called for a fundamental shift in the international political system, arguing that the United Nations must play a pivotal role in facilitating peaceful resolutions. He stressed that diplomacy should serve as the foundation for international policymaking, rooted in constructive dialogue. Szijjarto urged an end to efforts that undermine those advocating for peace, asserting that a global pro-peace coalition is essential for addressing today’s pressing challenges.

MENAFN26092024000045015687ID1108718613