Erdogan claims America doesn’t want Ukraine in NATO

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asserted that the United States is the primary opponent of Ukraine's bid to join NATO, a stance echoed by several other member countries. In an interview with NBC News, Erdogan emphasized that the topic of Ukraine's potential membership is complex and cannot be rushed. His comments come as Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky visits the U.S. to promote his so-called 'victory plan,' which includes proposals for Western security guarantees and a streamlined path to NATO membership.



Erdogan's remarks highlight the nuanced dynamics within the NATO alliance, where various member states have differing opinions on Ukraine's accession. "The US, first and foremost, does not want to see Ukraine as a NATO member. And many NATO countries do not want Ukraine to be a member-state," he stated, indicating a broader reluctance among Western nations to expedite Ukraine's integration into the military alliance.



During the interview, Erdogan emphasized the importance of consensus among NATO members, saying, "When making our minds, when we are taking our decisions, we always take into consideration the stance of other NATO member states." He affirmed that discussions regarding Ukraine's membership will be deliberated thoroughly among member nations before reaching any final conclusions.



Erdogan also addressed Turkey’s multifaceted relationship with Russia, describing it as encompassing political, economic, cultural, and defense sectors. He noted that this extensive interaction continues to grow, suggesting that Turkey values its ties with Russia even amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



As Zelensky prepares to meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, the conversation around Ukraine's NATO aspirations remains a pivotal issue. With Erdogan's insights, it becomes clear that any movement toward NATO membership will require careful consideration of the broader geopolitical landscape and the positions of existing member states.

