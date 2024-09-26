Biden Announces USD 7.9 B Aid For Ukraine And New Sanctions Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, September 26, the allocation of $7.9 billion in defense aid to Ukraine and the imposition of new sanctions against Russia.

This is according to the White House statement , Ukrinform reports.

"I have directed the Department of Defense to allocate all of its remaining security assistance funding that has been appropriated for Ukraine by the end of my term in office. As part of this effort, the Department of Defense will allocate the remaining Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds by the end of this year. I also have authorized $5.5 billion in Presidential Drawdown Authority to ensure this authority does not expire, so that my Administration can fully utilize the funding appropriated by Congress to support the drawdown of U.S. equipment for Ukraine and then replenish U.S. stockpiles," Biden said.

He added that the Pentagon will announce the allocation of $2.4 billion in security assistance under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to provide Ukraine with additional air defense, drones, and air-to-ground munitions, as well as to strengthen Ukraine's defense industrial base and support its maintenance.

U.S.infor

Biden noted that to enhance Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities, he decided to provide Ukraine with Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) long-range munitions..

The U.S. President also noted that to further strengthen Ukraine's air defense, he directed the Department of Defense to refurbish and provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense battery and missiles for it.

"This builds on my decision earlier this year to divert U.S. air defense exports to Ukraine, which will provide Ukraine with hundreds of additional Patriot and AMRAAM missiles over the next year and will help Ukraine defend its cities and its people," Biden added.

Additionally, to build the capabilities of Ukraine's Air Force, Biden instructed the Pentagon to expand training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots, including by supporting the training of an additional 18 pilots next year.

The U.S. President also announced new sanctions against Russia.

“To counter Russian sanctions evasion and money laundering, the Department of Justice, the Department of the Treasury, and the U.S. Secret Service have taken action today to disrupt a global cryptocurrency network, in coordination with international partners. The United States will continue to raise the costs on Russia for its war in Ukraine and to deprive the Russian defense industrial base of resources,” the President stated.

G7+offor'sand

Finally, Biden announced a leaders-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) in Germany next month.

"Through these actions, my message is clear: The United States will provide Ukraine with the support it needs to win this war," Biden declared.

Later today, on September 26, a meeting is scheduled at the White House between U.S. President Joe Biden and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to U.S. President Joe Biden, Congress, and the entire American people for the announcement of $7.9 billion in defense aid for Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions against Russia.