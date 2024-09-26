TikTok prohibits RT’s Arabic, Spanish profiles

(MENAFN) TikTok has taken action to delete three Arabic-language accounts associated with RT, including RT Arabic, RT Online, and RT Newsroom, without providing any explanation for the decision. This move comes during a period of heightened tension in the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, raising concerns about a potential regional escalation.



In addition to the Arabic accounts, TikTok also blocked the Spanish-language Actualidad RT account. These accounts were previously unaffected during a larger purge last Saturday, which saw the removal of various accounts linked to RT International, Sputnik Afrique, Sputnik Africa, Sputnik International, Sputnik Brasil, Sputnik Mundo, Sputnik Indonesia, and Sputnik Serbia.



The latest actions appear to be part of a broader crackdown following sanctions imposed by Washington on RT and other Russian media outlets. The U.S. government has accused these platforms of acting as “a de facto arm of [Russian] intelligence,” alleging that they are engaged in efforts to covertly “undermine democracy” both in the United States and abroad.



In response to these sanctions, Russia has condemned the U.S. actions as “blatant aggression” and characterized the allegations against its media outlets as “monstrous and baseless.”



TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, is currently facing increasing scrutiny from U.S. authorities. A law enacted in April stipulates that the social media platform could face a ban unless ByteDance divests it to an American owner within the next year.



As the situation develops, the implications of these bans on free expression and media access are likely to be significant, especially in the context of ongoing geopolitical tensions.

