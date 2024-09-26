(MENAFN) The Russian Defense announced on Wednesday that its have effectively thwarted three recent attempts by Ukrainian to breach the border near Novy Put in the Kursk Region. According to the ministry's daily update, the Russian military, utilizing both aviation and artillery support, successfully repelled these incursions, which reportedly resulted in significant losses for Ukrainian forces. Estimates indicate that Ukraine lost up to 50 personnel, along with three tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, and an armored combat vehicle during these confrontations.



In addition to the failed incursions near Novy Put, the ministry reported that Russian forces also defended against two counterattacks by Ukrainian troops near Lyubimovka in the same region. These engagements led to the elimination of approximately 15 Ukrainian soldiers, the destruction of several vehicles, and the capture of one Ukrainian soldier.



The Russian Defense Ministry further detailed that, over the last 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have suffered substantial overall losses, with more than 300 servicemen reportedly killed. Additionally, the ministry claimed the destruction of seven armored vehicles, including three tanks—two of which were German-made Leopard tanks—alongside an infantry fighting vehicle, three armored combat vehicles, two artillery pieces, and six other vehicles.



The incursion into Russia's Kursk Region by Ukrainian forces began in early August, initially resulting in some territorial gains for Kyiv. However, Russian officials have stated that the advance has since been contained, with their forces inflicting heavy casualties on the Ukrainian military and gradually pushing them out of Russian territory.



According to estimates from the Russian military, since the incursion commenced, Ukraine has lost over 17,000 troops and 130 tanks, along with numerous combat vehicles and artillery pieces, much of which was supplied by Western nations supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. The situation remains tense as Russian forces continue to conduct operations aimed at neutralizing any Ukrainian presence in the Kursk Region.

