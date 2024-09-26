عربي


Palatin To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year End 2024 Results


9/26/2024 7:46:31 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Teleconference and Webcast to be held on October 1, 2024

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2024 operating results on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live Audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on October 1, 2024 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast

Q4 & Fiscal Year End 2024 Results Press Release

10/01/2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET


Q4 & Fiscal Year End 2024 Conference Call-Live

10/01/2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET


US Toll Free Dial-In Number:


1-888-506-0062


International Dial-In Number:


1-973-528-0011


Participant Access Code:


252326


Q4 & Fiscal Year End 2024 Conference Call-Replay

10/01/2024-10/15/2024


US Toll Free Dial-In Number:


1-877-481-4010


International Dial-In Number:


1-919-882-2331


Participant Access Code:


51290

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at or by clicking here .

About Palatin
 Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at

and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.

PR Newswire

