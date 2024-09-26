Palatin To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year End 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Teleconference and Webcast to be held on October 1, 2024 CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2024 operating results on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, before the open of the U.S. markets. Palatin will also conduct a call and live webcast hosted by its executive management team on October 1, 2024 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development. Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast

Q4 & Fiscal Year End 2024 Results Press Release



10/01/2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET



Q4 & Fiscal Year End 2024 Conference Call-Live

10/01/2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET

US Toll Free Dial-In Number:





1-888-506-0062

International Dial-In Number:





1-973-528-0011

Participant Access Code:





252326



Q4 & Fiscal Year End 2024 Conference Call-Replay

10/01/2024-10/15/2024

US Toll Free Dial-In Number:





1-877-481-4010

International Dial-In Number:





1-919-882-2331

Participant Access Code:





51290

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at or by clicking here .

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at



and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.

