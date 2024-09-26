American House speaker urges Zelensky to expel Ukrainian ambassador

(MENAFN) Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, has demanded that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky terminate Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States. Johnson's call comes amid accusations that Markarova engaged in activities perceived as interference in American electoral processes. In a letter addressed to Zelensky on Wednesday, Johnson specifically criticized an event organized by Markarova in Scranton, Pennsylvania, which coincided with Zelensky’s visit to a facility producing artillery shells for Ukraine's conflict with Russia.



According to Johnson, the event, held in a politically competitive state, was orchestrated by a key political surrogate for Vice President Kamala Harris and notably excluded Republican representatives, indicating a deliberate partisan effort. Johnson described the event as a campaign rally aimed at bolstering Democratic candidates and labeled it as clear election interference. He asserted that such actions undermine trust in Markarova’s ability to effectively represent Ukraine in the U.S. and insisted that she should be removed from her position without delay.



Despite the bipartisan support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, Johnson expressed concerns that the relationship between the U.S. and Ukraine is being strained due to negative remarks made by Ukrainian officials about Republican candidates. He emphasized the need for diplomatic decorum, warning that similar incidents should not occur again and urging Zelensky to take immediate action to address the situation.



This letter follows a growing chorus of Republican lawmakers who are calling for a congressional investigation into Zelensky’s recent visit. They allege that the Democratic Party is misusing military resources—specifically the aircraft used to transport the Ukrainian leader to Pennsylvania—to unfairly aid Harris in her presidential campaign. The controversy highlights the delicate balance of support for Ukraine within U.S. politics, as allegations of interference threaten to complicate this critical alliance.

