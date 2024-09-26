Independent U.S. Senator introduces resolution aimed at stopping sale of offensive weapons to Israel

(MENAFN) Independent U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, in collaboration with several colleagues, has introduced a resolution aimed at stopping the sale of offensive weapons to Israel, a proposed deal worth over $20 billion. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Sanders indicated that the Senate is set to vote on this resolution when it resumes sessions in October.



Sanders articulated strong ethical concerns regarding the ongoing supply of arms to the Israeli government, labeling it "extremist" under Prime Benjamin Netanyahu. He pointed out that American-made weapons are directly linked to a substantial number of civilian deaths in Gaza, declaring, "Sending more weapons to Netanyahu's government is immoral and illegal." He urged an end to U.S. complicity in what he described as "atrocities."



The senator accused Netanyahu of extending the conflict to bolster his political standing and avoid legal accountability for corruption. He noted that Netanyahu tends to introduce new demands whenever a ceasefire appears likely, which hampers efforts for peace. Sanders also condemned the Israeli government for facilitating a significant increase in illegal settlements in the West Bank and instigating violence that has led to numerous casualties.



For nearly a year, the Israeli military has been engaged in extensive operations in the Gaza Strip, receiving considerable support from the United States. This backing includes an air and sea corridor that allows for the shipment of thousands of tons of weapons and ammunition to Israel.



International observers have described the situation as genocidal, with estimates indicating that over 41,000 Palestinians have been killed and around 96,000 injured. Nearly 70% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure—comprising homes, schools, and hospitals—has suffered severe damage or destruction. As the humanitarian crisis intensifies, Sanders' resolution seeks to reevaluate the United States' involvement in the conflict and its broader human rights implications.

