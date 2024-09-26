IAS EXPANDS ITS AI-DRIVEN TOTAL MEDIA QUALITY PRODUCT ON YOUTUBE TO INCLUDE BRAND SAFETY AND SUITABILITY MEASUREMENT FOR MISINFORMATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Global Advertisers Can Now Access IAS's Industry-Aligned Misinformation Reporting on YouTube

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS ), a leading global measurement and optimization platform, today announced that it will now offer its industry-aligned misinformation brand safety and suitability reporting for advertisers running campaigns across YouTube ad inventory. IAS can now detect content across YouTube that it identifies as misinformation enabling advertisers to further verify the safety & suitability of their digital media investments on YouTube.

IAS's Total Media Quality (TMQ) product suite provides valuable third-party assurance that advertisers' campaigns are running adjacent to brand safe and suitable content. IAS's misinformation measurement delivers independent verification, complementary to YouTube's own policies and procedures .



"Brand safety is a top priority for marketers as we approach upcoming marquee global media events. We are empowering marketers with enhanced products like our expanded Total Media Quality for YouTube which now offers IAS's misinformation reporting," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. "We're excited to offer the ability to detect misinformation with our best-in-class measurement solution."

IAS classifies content according to industry-aligned definitions and provides reporting based on advertisers' custom brand suitability settings. Video-level reporting provided by IAS allows advertisers to get a full, accurate picture of the content their ads are running adjacent to, and adjust their campaigns based on their own desired suitability profiles.

Advertisers can now:



Access Expanded Third-Party Transparency:

Gain trusted video-level insights into the content adjacent to your advertisements according to industry-aligned definitions.

Drive Results:

Analyze if your ads appear next to content identified by IAS as misinformation and make optimizations as needed to drive brand suitability. Safeguard and Scale Their Business : Access global reporting with 30+ languages on YouTube for key international events in 2024 and beyond.

In March, IAS announced earning MRC accreditation for integrated third-party calculation and reporting of YouTube video viewability . In December 2023, IAS announced the availability of

its Total Media Quality (TMQ) brand safety and suitability measurement across YouTube Shorts , offering advertisers expanded coverage for advanced Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.

