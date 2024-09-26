(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Application Area, Target Indication and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market is valued at USD 9 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) is a form of single-stranded ribonucleic acid (RNA) that plays a crucial role in transferring genetic information necessary for protein synthesis. The instructions encoded in mRNA for producing proteins are relayed from a DNA strand to ribosomes, where they are translated into functional proteins. The advent of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines has emerged as a groundbreaking alternative to traditional treatment methods. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA therapeutics and vaccines have gained substantial attention, establishing themselves as a revolutionary class of drugs for treating not only COVID-19 but also various other conditions, including infectious diseases, cancer, genetic disorders, and more.

To date, four mRNA-based vaccines have received approval for COVID-19 treatment, with numerous additional candidates currently undergoing evaluation as potential therapies. The overall success of mRNA-based vaccines and therapies against COVID-19 has piqued the interest of many investors, particularly in small and emerging biotechnology companies focused on mRNA technology.

The achievements in mRNA therapeutics and vaccines have spurred increased research activity in the next-generation RNA therapeutics market. A robust pipeline of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines is also propelling growth in the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing sector, as drug developers seek contract services to scale up the production of mRNA-based treatments.

Research Coverage:



A general introduction to mRNA, featuring insights on the historical evolution of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines. It also presents elaborate description on advantages associated with mRNA therapeutics and vaccines. It also features some of the key applications of both mRNA therapeutics and mRNA vaccines. Additionally, the chapter includes details on the various types of delivery routes and delivery strategies for mRNA drugs. Further, the chapter discusses the challenges associated with large scale adoption of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines and the associated future perspectives.

A detailed overview of the overall market landscape of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines, based on several relevant parameters, such as phase of development, type of drug candidate, therapeutic area, type of delivery system, type of molecule encoded and route of administration.

A detailed overview of the current market of players engaged in the development of mRNA vaccine and therapeutics.

An in-depth company competitiveness analysis of players in mRNA vaccine and therapeutics domain, based on their developer strengthand number of therapeutic areas targeted.

Elaborate profiles of key companies engaged in mRNA vaccine and therapeutics market. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, financial information, mRNA vaccines and therapeutics pipeline, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A review of the various mRNA-focused initiatives undertaken by big pharma players, featuring a heat map representation that highlights mRNA therapeutics and vaccines under development, along with information on funding amount raised, partnership activity, and diversity of product portfolio, as well as a spider web representation, comparing the initiatives of big pharmaceutical players on the basis of multiple relevant parameters.

An analysis of start-ups in this domain, based on several relevant parameters, such as number of candidates in discovery, preclinical and clinical phases of development. This chapter also provides details on amount raised, number of investors and number of deals inked.

An analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial status, trial phase, therapeutic area, study design, type of sponsor / collaborator, leading industry players,enrolled patient population and geography.

An analysis of recent collaborations and partnerships within the mRNA therapeutics and vaccines industry, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, therapeutic area, most active players and regional distribution of partnership activity that have been undertaken in this domain, since 2013.

A detailed analysis of various investments made by players in this domain, since 2013, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of funding, type of funding, amount invested, therapeutic area, most active players and key investors.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to mRNA therapeutics and vaccines domain, since 2016, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, geographical region, CPC symbols, leading industry playersand patent valuation.

An in-depth analysis of the factors that can impact the growth of the market. It also features information on key drivers, potential restraints, emerging opportunities, and existing challenges within the mRNA vaccine and therapeutics market.

A detailed mRNA vaccine and therapeutics market forecast analysis with our estimates of the existing market size, market value and future opportunity for mRNA vaccine and therapeutics companies over the next 11 years. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends and through primary validations, we have provided an informed estimate on the market size during the forecast period 2024-2035.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity within the mRNA vaccine and therapeutics market across different application area, such as COVID-19 and other indications.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity within the mRNA vaccines & therapeutics market across different target disease indication, such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus infection and cytomegalovirus diseases. Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity within the mRNA vaccine and therapeutics market across different geographical regions.

Leading Market Companies



Arcturus Therapeutics

BioNTech

CureVac

Ethris

IMMORNA

Moderna

Providence Therapeutics

RNACure

Suzhou Abogen Biosciences

Turn Biotechnologies

Gennova

Innovac Therapeutics

Kernal Biologics

Pantherna Therapeutics

pHion Therapeutics

Recode Therapeutics

Rejuvenation Technologies

RNAimmune

Strand Therapeutics

Walvax Ziphius Vaccines

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. INTRODUCTION

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. mRNA Therapeutics

5.3. mRNA Vaccines

5.4. mRNA Delivery Routes

5.5. mRNA Delivery Strategies

5.6. Key Challenges Associated with mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics

5.7. Future Perspectives

6. MARKET LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics: Overall Market Landscape

7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics: List of Developers

8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Key Assumptions and Parameters

8.3. Methodology

8.4. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Developers: Company Competitiveness Analysis

8.5. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Developers based in North America

8.6. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Developers based in Europe

8.7. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Developers based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

9. COMPANY PROFILES

Leading Companies in mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market



Arcturus Therapeutics

BioNTech

CureVac

Ethris

Immorna

Moderna

Providence Therapeutics Suzhou Abogen Biosciences

Other Leading Players in mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market



Gennova Biopharmaceuticals

Innovac Therapeutics

Kernal Biologics

Pantherna Therapeutics

pHion Therapeutics

Recode Therapeutics

Rejuvenation Technologies

RNACure

RNAimmune

Strand Therapeutics

Turn Biotechnologies

Walvax Ziphius Vaccines

10. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. mRNA Related Initiatives of Big Pharmaceutical Players

10.4. Benchmarking Analysis: Big Pharma Players



Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bayer

BioNTech

Eli Lilly

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Moderna

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi Takeda

11. START-UP HEALTH INDEXING

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Start-ups focused on mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics

11.3. Benchmarking of Start-ups

11.4. Startup-Health Indexing

12. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Scope and Methodology

12.3. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics: Clinical Trial Analysis

13. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Partnership Models

13.3. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics: Partnerships and Collaborations

14. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Types of Funding

14.3. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics: Funding and Investments

15. PATENT ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Scope and Methodology

15.3. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics: Patent Analysis

15.4. Patent Benchmarking Analysis

15.5. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics: Patent Valuation Analysis

16. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

17. GLOBAL mRNA VACCINE AND THERAPEUTICS MARKET

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market, till 2035

18. mRNA VACCINE AND THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION AREA

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Application Area, 2024, 2028 and 2035

19. mRNA VACCINE AND THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY TARGET DISEASE INDICATION

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Target Disease Indication, 2026, 2030 and 2035

20. mRNA VACCINE AND THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions, 2020, 2024 and 2035

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

mRNA

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900