From Global Storytellers To Hollywood Stars: SOHO Int'l Film Festival's 15Th Edition Delivers Unforgettable Awards Night

Award winning actor, director and author, Lou Diamond Phillips as Member of the Jury for the 2024 SOHO Int'l film Festival. Photo credit: Champion Hamilton
Kim Jackson, Incoming Board President of New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) at the 2024 SOHO Int'l Film Festival Photo credit: Champion Hamilton
Actor Kevin Corrigan with daughter, multi award winner Sadie Bones at the 2024 SOHO Int'l Film Festival. photo credit: Champion Hamilton
SOHO Film Fest's 15th Edition honors diverse global filmmakers and standout nominees in with hollywood stars Lou Diamond Phillips and Adrienne Stern presenting.
- Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago, Executive Director & Head of ProgrammingNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The SOHO International Film Festival (SIFFNYC) proudly unveiled its largest and most diverse program to date for its 15th edition. This milestone year celebrated exceptional filmmakers from around the world, with over 130 films showcased across multiple categories. The highly anticipated Awards Night Gala took place in the heart of Times Square, honoring this year's standout nominees and winners with industry luminaries presenting the awards.
Notable presenters included award-winning actor, director and author Lou Diamond Phillips, who serves as a governor in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' Acting Branch, and Adrienne Stern, award winning casting director and producer. Also presenting were Janet R. Nepales and Ruben Nepales, award-winning journalists and Golden Globes organizers, alongside Richie Rich, American fashion designer and member of the iconic Club Kids.
“This 15th edition feels especially meaningful. Every film shown represents a unique voice, and it's been an honor to witness such diverse, passionate storytelling from around the world. These filmmakers truly inspire us all, reminding us of the power of cinema to connect, challenge, and move people. I'm incredibly proud of this year's program and even more excited for what's to come,” said Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago , Executive Director & Head of Programming.
The Festival also partnered with New York Women in Film and Television (NYWIFT) to honor the remarkable contributions of women in the film industry. The awards were presented by Kim Jackson, producer and incoming Board President of NYWIFT.
Founded in 2009 by Jorge Ballos who serves as president, SIFFNYC has continually celebrated the cutting edge of digital technology while honoring traditional forms of storytelling. As the Festival reflects on its 15-year legacy, it is poised to expand its reach and embrace new innovations in the years to come.
Below is the full list of the 2024 SOHO International Film Festival Winners and Nominees:
BEST U.S SHOWCASE FEATURE FILM
Winner: Max Dagan - directed by Terre Weisman
All Happy Families - directed by Haroula Rose
I'll Be There - directed by Andrew Shea
If That Mockingbird Don't Sing - directed by Sadie Bones
The Strange Dark - directed by Chris Messineo
The Way We Speak - directed by Ian Ebright
BEST WORLD SHOWCASE FEATURE FILM
Winner: Tales of Taipei (TW) - directed by Pawo Choyning Dorji, Rachid Hami, Keat Aun Chong, Sinje Lee, Norris Wong Yee Lam, Joseph Chen-Chieh Hsu, Chen-Hao Yin, Remii Huang, Chuan Hui Liu
EXILE (TR) - directed by Aaron Erol Ozlevi
Steely Lovers (KR) - directed by Jongkoo Choi
Three Infallible Rules (Italy) - directed by Marco Gianfreda
BEST SHOWCASE DOCUMENTARY FILM
Winner: Broken Eyes - directed by Dana Conroy
My Life With Asperger's - directed by Julianna Brudek
The Bridge - directed by Evan Jackson Leong
The Opener - directed by Jeff Toye
BEST SHOWCASE ANIMATED FILM
Winner: A Cow in the Sky - directed by Darren Press, C. Fraser Press
Dragonfly- directed by Julia Morizawa
Flocky - directed by Esther Casas Roura
Isotopia - directed by Tom Cassese
Spotlight - directed by Maya Puyat
Tree - directed by Jeongmin Koo
BEST US SHOWCASE SHORT FILM
Winner: The Wake - directed by Dave Coleman
Ashes on the Highway - directed by Rupert Smith
Brett was a F*CK - directed by Keith Rubin, Lauren Sowa
Displaced - directed by Amy Leland
Jackrabbit Homestead - directed by Kimberlea Kressal
Last Light - directed by Koa Bayani
The Last Take - directed by Brian Foyster
Line of Fire - directed by Weston Porter
Night Session - directed by Ballard C. Boyd
The Red Shoe - directed by K. Lorrel Manning
See you Later - directed by Yudelka Heyer
Wake - directed by Sean Carter
The Well - directed by Philip Miles Orduna, Sarah Young
BEST WORLD SHOWCASE SHORT FILM
Winner: The Weight of Home (AU) - directed by Jessica Rookeward, Tamiah Bantum
And That's for this Christmas (BG) - directed by Nicholas Livanos
Fist (UK) - directed by Andrew McVicar
Insurrection (ES) - directed by Daniel M Caneiro, Jorge Hinojosa
Matterhorn (UK, CH) - directed by Anne Madeleine Mancosu
Thirteen (AT) - directed by Viktoria Windhab
Our Last Day as Kids (CA) - directed by Dylan Scott Hryciuk
BEST SHOWCASE DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Winner: To Myself WIth Love: The Bessie Springfield Story - directed by Diane Fredel-Weis
Di Sarno - The story of Emilio's Ballato - directed by Johannes Kroemer
Finding my voice - directed by Rouven Gueissaz
This is IRA Richer - directed by Rick Knief
We're Ready to believe you: Ghostbusters 40th Anniversary - directed by Jason Godbey
AUDIENCE AWARD for FULL LENGTH FEATURE
Winner: If That Mockingbird Don't Sing
Runners-Up:
I'll be there
The Strange Dark
AUDIENCE AWARD for SHORT FILM or SERIES PILOT
Winner: Night Session
Runners-Up:
Dig Deeper
The Last Take
AUDIENCE AWARD for EXHIBITION FILMS
Winner: The Greatest
Runners-Up::
Karaganda
Sally, Get the Potatoes
BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - US FEATURE
Winner: Patrick Fabian - The Way We Speak
Jasmine Batchelor - I'll be there
Ryan Cooper - I'll be there
Aitana Doyle - If That Mockingbird Don't Sing
Rob Morrow - Max Dagan
Zach Gordon - Max Dagan
BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - WORLD FEATURE
Winner: Saadet Aksoy - Exile (TR)
Matteo Olivetti - Three Infallible Rules (IT)
Guglielmo Aquaro - Three Infallible Rules (IT)
Yoon Jin Seo - Steely Lovers (KR)
BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - US SHORT
Winner: Dave Coleman - The Wake
Molly Ringwald - Catherine & Michael
Evan Williams - Steps
Richard Kind - Night Session
Arielle Beth Klein - The Red Shoe
Ali Stoner - The Red Shoe
Charlie McElveen - Brett was a F*ck
K Steele - Wake
BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - WORLD SHORT
Winner: Tom Bezhanishvili - Thirteen/Dreizhen (AT)
Moir Leslie - Matterhorn (CH/UK)
Tilly Vosburgh - Matterhorn (CH/UK)
Jessica Rookeward - The Weight of Home (AU}
Brian Keane - Moratorium (IE)
Jenn Murray- Runner (IE)
Connor Delves - The Weight of Home (AU)
Full List available at sohofilmfest.
