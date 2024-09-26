From Global Storytellers To Hollywood Stars: SOHO Int'l Film Festival's 15Th Edition Delivers Unforgettable Awards Night

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award winning actor, director and author, Lou Diamond Phillips as Member of the Jury for the 2024 SOHO Int'l Festival. Photo credit: Champion Hamilton

Kim Jackson, Incoming Board President of New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) at the 2024 SOHO Int'l Film Festival Photo credit: Champion Hamilton

Actor Kevin Corrigan with daughter, multi award winner Sadie Bones at the 2024 SOHO Int'l Film Festival. photo credit: Champion Hamilton

SOHO Film Fest's 15th Edition honors diverse global filmmakers and standout nominees in with stars Lou Diamond Phillips and Adrienne Stern presenting.

- Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago, Executive Director & Head of ProgrammingNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The SOHO International Film Festival (SIFFNYC) proudly unveiled its largest and most diverse program to date for its 15th edition. This milestone year celebrated exceptional filmmakers from around the world, with over 130 films showcased across multiple categories. The highly anticipated Awards Night Gala took place in the heart of Times Square, honoring this year's standout nominees and winners with industry luminaries presenting the awards.Notable presenters included award-winning actor, director and author Lou Diamond Phillips, who serves as a governor in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' Acting Branch, and Adrienne Stern, award winning casting director and producer. Also presenting were Janet R. Nepales and Ruben Nepales, award-winning journalists and Golden Globes organizers, alongside Richie Rich, American fashion designer and member of the iconic Club Kids.“This 15th edition feels especially meaningful. Every film shown represents a unique voice, and it's been an honor to witness such diverse, passionate storytelling from around the world. These filmmakers truly inspire us all, reminding us of the power of cinema to connect, challenge, and move people. I'm incredibly proud of this year's program and even more excited for what's to come,” said Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago , Executive Director & Head of Programming.The Festival also partnered with New York Women in Film and Television (NYWIFT) to honor the remarkable contributions of women in the film industry. The awards were presented by Kim Jackson, producer and incoming Board President of NYWIFT.Founded in 2009 by Jorge Ballos who serves as president, SIFFNYC has continually celebrated the cutting edge of digital technology while honoring traditional forms of storytelling. As the Festival reflects on its 15-year legacy, it is poised to expand its reach and embrace new innovations in the years to come.Below is the full list of the 2024 SOHO International Film Festival Winners and Nominees:BEST U.S SHOWCASE FEATURE FILMWinner: Max Dagan - directed by Terre WeismanAll Happy Families - directed by Haroula RoseI'll Be There - directed by Andrew SheaIf That Mockingbird Don't Sing - directed by Sadie BonesThe Strange Dark - directed by Chris MessineoThe Way We Speak - directed by Ian EbrightBEST WORLD SHOWCASE FEATURE FILMWinner: Tales of Taipei (TW) - directed by Pawo Choyning Dorji, Rachid Hami, Keat Aun Chong, Sinje Lee, Norris Wong Yee Lam, Joseph Chen-Chieh Hsu, Chen-Hao Yin, Remii Huang, Chuan Hui LiuEXILE (TR) - directed by Aaron Erol OzleviSteely Lovers (KR) - directed by Jongkoo ChoiThree Infallible Rules (Italy) - directed by Marco GianfredaBEST SHOWCASE DOCUMENTARY FILMWinner: Broken Eyes - directed by Dana ConroyMy Life With Asperger's - directed by Julianna BrudekThe Bridge - directed by Evan Jackson LeongThe Opener - directed by Jeff ToyeBEST SHOWCASE ANIMATED FILMWinner: A Cow in the Sky - directed by Darren Press, C. Fraser PressDragonfly- directed by Julia MorizawaFlocky - directed by Esther Casas RouraIsotopia - directed by Tom CasseseSpotlight - directed by Maya PuyatTree - directed by Jeongmin KooBEST US SHOWCASE SHORT FILMWinner: The Wake - directed by Dave ColemanAshes on the Highway - directed by Rupert SmithBrett was a F*CK - directed by Keith Rubin, Lauren SowaDisplaced - directed by Amy LelandJackrabbit Homestead - directed by Kimberlea KressalLast Light - directed by Koa BayaniThe Last Take - directed by Brian FoysterLine of Fire - directed by Weston PorterNight Session - directed by Ballard C. BoydThe Red Shoe - directed by K. Lorrel ManningSee you Later - directed by Yudelka HeyerWake - directed by Sean CarterThe Well - directed by Philip Miles Orduna, Sarah YoungBEST WORLD SHOWCASE SHORT FILMWinner: The Weight of Home (AU) - directed by Jessica Rookeward, Tamiah BantumAnd That's for this Christmas (BG) - directed by Nicholas LivanosFist (UK) - directed by Andrew McVicarInsurrection (ES) - directed by Daniel M Caneiro, Jorge HinojosaMatterhorn (UK, CH) - directed by Anne Madeleine MancosuThirteen (AT) - directed by Viktoria WindhabOur Last Day as Kids (CA) - directed by Dylan Scott HryciukBEST SHOWCASE DOCUMENTARY SHORTWinner: To Myself WIth Love: The Bessie Springfield Story - directed by Diane Fredel-WeisDi Sarno - The story of Emilio's Ballato - directed by Johannes KroemerFinding my voice - directed by Rouven GueissazThis is IRA Richer - directed by Rick KniefWe're Ready to believe you: Ghostbusters 40th Anniversary - directed by Jason GodbeyAUDIENCE AWARD for FULL LENGTH FEATUREWinner: If That Mockingbird Don't SingRunners-Up:I'll be thereThe Strange DarkAUDIENCE AWARD for SHORT FILM or SERIES PILOTWinner: Night SessionRunners-Up:Dig DeeperThe Last TakeAUDIENCE AWARD for EXHIBITION FILMSWinner: The GreatestRunners-Up::KaragandaSally, Get the PotatoesBEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - US FEATUREWinner: Patrick Fabian - The Way We SpeakJasmine Batchelor - I'll be thereRyan Cooper - I'll be thereAitana Doyle - If That Mockingbird Don't SingRob Morrow - Max DaganZach Gordon - Max DaganBEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - WORLD FEATUREWinner: Saadet Aksoy - Exile (TR)Matteo Olivetti - Three Infallible Rules (IT)Guglielmo Aquaro - Three Infallible Rules (IT)Yoon Jin Seo - Steely Lovers (KR)BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - US SHORTWinner: Dave Coleman - The WakeMolly Ringwald - Catherine & MichaelEvan Williams - StepsRichard Kind - Night SessionArielle Beth Klein - The Red ShoeAli Stoner - The Red ShoeCharlie McElveen - Brett was a F*ckK Steele - WakeBEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - WORLD SHORTWinner: Tom Bezhanishvili - Thirteen/Dreizhen (AT)Moir Leslie - Matterhorn (CH/UK)Tilly Vosburgh - Matterhorn (CH/UK)Jessica Rookeward - The Weight of Home (AU}Brian Keane - Moratorium (IE)Jenn Murray- Runner (IE)Connor Delves - The Weight of Home (AU)Full List available at sohofilmfest.

Kyra Ching

SOHO International Film Festival

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.