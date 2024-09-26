Cong, NC & PDP Are Private Limited Companies: Yogi Adityanath

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Sep 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that Congress, National (NC) & Peoples Party (PDP) are 'private limited companies' that thrived by disempowering the people of J&K.

“Congress, NC and PDP are private limited companies that thrived in J&K by disempowering the people. When the country became free in 1947, ruled for a long time. They did not find any solution to the Ayodhya problem. PM Modi came to power and the BJP solved this 500-year-old problem. Lalla is back in Ayodhya,” said Yogi Adityanath while addressing a BJP campaign rally in Chhamb Assembly constituency of Jammu district.

He added that the Congress means problem and the BJP means solution, alleging that Congress always looks for excuses.

“They are the reason for terrorism, naxalism, casteism and regionalism. All seeds of division are nurtured by Congress in free India. Hindus were disempowered. The result is terrorism,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that Congress in the Centre and its allies in J&K“created” stone pelters and other“incidents of terrorism” which all of you know, adding that after Narendra Modi became the PM and Amit Shah the Home Minister, terrorism started breathing its last.

He said that in 1953, Dr Sayama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed his life for one PM, one flag and one constitution.

“Each Indian fought for this, but that dream was realised by Modiji when 370 was finished and the nursery of terrorism was uprooted.“Congress, NC and PDP made J&K a warehouse of terrorism and youth were killed to keep this warehouse working. These three families destroyed Kashmir and its history and heritage. PM Modi converted Kashmir of terrorism into Kashmir of tourism within 5 years,” he said.

He claimed that these parties disrespected Maharaja Hari Singh while the BJP restored his honour.

“You bring BJP to power in J&K and we promise you the J&K of Maharaja Hari Singh's dream. Remember, Brigadier, Rajinder Singh who fought the invaders in 1947 said that he would fight the invaders till the last man and till the last bullet. Time has come to teach the enemies of India a lesson,” he said.

He said that PM Modi opened the Kartarpur corridor and started Baal Diwas in memory of Guru Gobind Singhji.

“Historic G-20 meetings were held in Kashmir that attracted the world. In the past, the Yatris of Amarnathji Yatra were threatened. Now entire country comes to perform this Yatra with pride and enthusiasm. Devotees come from all over the world to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine,” he said.

He said that Congress has exposed its anti-reservation face by supporting NC which wants to review reservations to Gujjar, Paharis and the OBCs.

“They never stood by the Kashmiri Pandits who suffered heavily because of terrorism. During the worst suffering of Kashmiri Pandits, these people (Farooq Abdullah) would spend 8 months holidaying in Europe. Today people of PoK want to be part of J&K and I assure you they will soon be part of J&K. Pakistan is unable to save its democracy. It is difficult to get a wheat flour. Balochistan is telling today they cannot be part of Pakistan,” he said.

“Does Congress support dialogue with Pakistan so that our youth continue to get killed? Does Congress like NC want cross-LoC trade resumed so that terrorism gets support and strength from across the LoC,” the Chief Minister said.

He also appealed to voters to cast their vote in favour of BJP candidates in the third and final phase of J&K elections on October 1.

The counting of votes will take place on October 8.