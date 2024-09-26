(MENAFN) Recent Israeli have led to a disturbing rise in casualties in Lebanon, particularly affecting the Bekaa Valley and southern regions. The Lebanese of Health reports that at least nine people have died and 11 others have been following a night of aggressive raids. One notable attack targeted a residential building in the town of Karak, situated in the Zahle district, resulting in the tragic deaths of 12 individuals, mostly women and children. As emergency crews work tirelessly to clear the rubble, the dire situation continues to unfold.



Additional reports have surfaced detailing an airstrike in the Bekaa town of Shaath, where nine members of the same family were killed, emphasizing the severe consequences of these military operations on innocent civilians. Israeli warplanes have broadened their assault, hitting several towns in southern Lebanon, including Khirbet Salm, Tulane, and Tayr Dibba.



The cumulative effect of these attacks has been staggering. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the latest counts indicate 20 fatalities and 88 injuries in the Nabatieh governorate, along with 18 deaths and 183 injuries reported in southern governorate. This escalating violence highlights the critical need for a peaceful resolution, as the humanitarian crisis deepens amid ongoing military actions.

