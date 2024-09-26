Freightos Expands Digital Air Cargo Offering With HNA Cargo, Boosting Capacity On Key Routes Between Europe And Asia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO ), the leading vendor-neutral digital booking and payment for the international freight industry, today announced the addition of Hainan (HNA Cargo), a top five airline in China, to its leading WebCargo digital air cargo booking and payment platform. This collaboration marks a significant expansion of capacity available for forwarders on the platform in Asia Pacific and Europe. Additionally, WebCargo's digital payment solution now supports transactions with HNA Cargo, enabling forwarders to seamlessly book and pay for shipments through a single interface.

With the addition of Hainan Airlines, 3 out of China's 4 major air cargo carriers-Hainan Airlines, China Southern, and China Eastern-will now be accessible to thousands of global forwarders large and small that book on WebCargo's platform, with airlines representing 65% of global capacity now available on the platform.

HNA Cargo, a prominent member of the Hainan Airlines Group, operates a vast network of over 600 aircraft across 11 airlines, covering more than 2,000 routes and serving over 300 cities worldwide. The company is a key player in both international and domestic belly cargo, offering reliable transportation for perishables and specialized goods across its vast network.

"We have placed a strong emphasis on enhancing our Asian air cargo coverage for forwarders on WebCargo by Freightos," said Joyce Tai, Freightos' EVP of Worldwide Partnerships. "This integration will provide forwarders with seamless access to HNA Cargo's extensive capacity, including direct routes into China and across the Asia Pacific region, and trade patterns that demand flexible air cargo solutions."

"Partnering with WebCargo by Freightos represents a major advancement in our digital strategy," said Qiushi Zheng, Vice President at HNA Cargo.

"With a network that spans over 300 cities and more than 2,000 global routes, this collaboration allows us to better leverage our extensive capacity to meet the evolving needs of the market. Gaining access to over 10,000 freight forwarder offices worldwide through Freightos's innovative platform will enhance our ability to deliver efficient and reliable service. Additionally, their advanced booking and payment solutions will help us optimize our digital sales approach, ensuring more and more customers can book and pay on one platform digitally, daily and globally."

HNA Cargo's capacity will first launch in key North Asian and Southeast Asian Markets including Japan, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand. Customers can take advantage of WebCargo Pay's innovative payment options to book directly with HNA Cargo, without needing an IATA license or a bank guarantee, while paying with various payment methods, including credit lines, credit cards, and prepaid options. WebCargo's digital platform also provides real-time visibility into charges and invoices, simplifying budgeting and reconciliation processes for users.

Forwarders interested in booking with HNA Cargo can register for a free WebCargo account at

webcargo/hna-cargo .

About Freightos

Freightos® (NASDAQ: CRGO ) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade faster, more efficient and more resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for global businesses of all shapes and sizes. Products include the Freightos Marketplace, WebCargo, WebCargo for Airlines, 7LFreight by WebCargo, Shipsta by Freightos, and Clearit.

Freightos is a leading provider of real-time industry data

via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping.

More information is available at freightos/investors.

Media Contact

Tali Aronsky

PR Lead, Freightos

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Anat Earon-Heilborn

[email protected]

Logo -



SOURCE Freightos

