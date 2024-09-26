Edwin Rubis Is 27 Years In To A 40 Year Sentence For A Nonviolent Cannabis Crime - Beard Bros Media Is Calling On You To Help Free Him

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As President Joe Biden enters his final months in office, a collective voice resounding from criminal justice reform advocates from coast to coast is calling for the POTUS to pardon Edwin Rubis and other inmates currently doing time for nonviolent cannabis crimes.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Election Day less than six weeks away, the nation will soon know who will be the next President of the United States. The next president will need to wait until Inauguration Day in January 2025 to take power, realistically leaving nearly four full months to cap his agenda and secure his legacy.

Having granted clemency to just 150 of the thousands of petitions his administration has received, Biden is batting just 1.4% on this core human rights issue. Not one cannabis prisoner has been released.

President Biden is likely going to grant more pardons before leaving office. Edwin Rubis is an ideal candidate for release, showing remorse, reform, and the ability to be a productive member of society after serving 27 years for nonviolent cannabis trafficking charges in the 1990s.

Here are some ways you can encourage President Biden to grant clemency to Edwin Rubis.



Sign

this Change petition and share it widely.



Visit

FreedomGrow where you can donate to help free prisoners like Edwin, and also sign their petition to President Biden seeking clemency for Rubis and many others similarly doing time for nonviolent cannabis crimes.



Write to the White House directly, including the current

USDOJ Pardon Attorney Elizabeth G. Oyer .

Spread the word! This is

an easy win for the White House and a second chance for Edwin Rubis and others.

Learn more at or contact: [email protected]

FULL RELEASE

You can donate directly to this cause HERE

About Freedom Grow

Freedom Grow

is an all-volunteer non-profit 501c3 organization helping cannabis prisoners regain freedom while supporting their sacrifices through 'The Wish Program' which helps prisoners with commissary money, books, magazines, family outreach, and public education.

This news article contains the opinion of Bill Levers, and while subjective, the facts of the story do not intend to present false or misleading information on the convicted individual or the legal matter and facts herein.

SOURCE Beard Bros Media

