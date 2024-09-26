The Awareness Group (TAG) Launches Game-Changing TAG Financial Services (TFS)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic of Southwest Services Creates a Dynamic New Fintech Subsidiary for Project Financing and Lending Solutions



TFS to Revolutionize Financing Options for TAG GRID Members, Expanding Opportunities in the Sector

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Awareness Group (OTC: FHLD) (“TAG”), an emerging leader in the alternative energy sector, today introduced TAG Financial Services (TFS) , a groundbreaking division of TAG Financial set to transform financing within the renewable energy landscape. Built on the foundation of the recent acquisition of Southwest Financial Services, TFS marries traditional financial expertise with next-generation fintech innovations, further empowering TAG's visionary TAG GRID – an integrated Alternative Energy Solutions Network of contractors, developers and sales organizations.

Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of TAG, remarked:“TAG Financial Services is designed to be the ultimate financial engine behind the TAG GRID – from concept to contract. TFS provides TAG GRID members with exclusive access to cutting-edge lending and financing tools, accelerating renewable energy adoption. Our unique product offerings, such as our proprietary non-credit score-driven pre-paid PPAs, make clean energy projects more accessible than ever before. TFS is not just another financial subsidiary – it's a key driver in the future of green energy financing, poised to accelerate the growth and success of TAG GRID members while expanding access to sustainable energy solutions for all. With TFS, we are making it easier for all TAG GRID members to succeed.”

Highlights of TAG Financial Services (TFS):



Advanced Mobile and Web Platforms: Simplifying every step of the financing process, TFS will offer intuitive project evaluation tools and user-friendly financing applications. These digital solutions will streamline project lifecycles for TAG GRID members and their customers.

Comprehensive Financing Solutions: TFS opens doors to a wide range of financial resources, covering both residential and commercial projects. With access to traditional, alternative, and institutional funding, TFS is poised to offer unparalleled support, positioning TAG GRID members for rapid growth. Exclusive TAG Products: In a move set to disrupt the renewables market, TFS plans to debut innovative, proprietary financing products. Notably, TAG's first product, a Non-Credit Score Driven Pre-paid PPAs break down the traditional barriers to financing, allowing more customers to embrace renewable energy without the constraints of conventional credit scoring.



About TAG

Innovation is at the heart of The Awareness Group (TAG). We are building the TAG GRID, a comprehensive national platform for alternative energy services and solutions targeting commercial and residential customers. With a unique growth model, TAG has acquired five companies across the alternative energy space, ranging from fintech for national residential and commercial project funding solutions, solar lead generation, sales and installation services to blockchain and a digital carbon and renewable energy credits marketplace. TAG is structured for organic growth, complemented by a highly synergistic corporate development strategy focused on expanding current business lines and adding innovative technologies. The Company aims to quickly build a profitable, multi-$100 million company over the next few years and create significant value for customers, employees, partners, and current and prospective investors. For more information, please visit us at

