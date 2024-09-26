Viva Gold To Present At The Battery And Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference October 1St

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viva Corp (TSXV: VAU, OTCQB: VAUCF) (“Viva”), with operations in Nevada, focused on development, today announced that Jim Hesketh, CEO, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by on October 1st & 2nd 2024.



DATE : October 1st

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LINK:

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 1st to 4th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Company Highlights



Viva will be resuming drilling activities at its Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada

Baseline study work to continue to prepare for project permitting An updated resource and preliminary economic study is due after completion of the upcoming drill program



About Viva Gold Corp

Viva's Tonopah gold project sits in the middle of gold mining country and controls a major land position on the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Western Nevada. Viva has consistently grown its resources since 2017 and has commenced a new, fully funded drill program to further define and grow the current resource base. The Company plans to update the resource model and initiate Preliminary Economic Analysis Study in late 2024, both of which are major catalysts and value creation events for shareholders.

Viva Gold is led by CEO Jim Hesketh, a 40-year veteran in the mining space who has led the development and construction of eight other mines around the world throughout his career. Jim has surrounded himself with equally experienced mining professionals both on the management team and the board.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Viva Gold

Name: Jim Hesketh

Title: CEO

Phone: (720) 291-1775

Email: ...

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

...