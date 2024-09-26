Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment Of Quarterly Dividend
Date
9/26/2024 7:16:46 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN ) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on July 29, 2024, a cash dividend of $0.115 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on October 8, 2024. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2024.
Contact:
Assaf Ran, CEO
(516) 444-3400
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
