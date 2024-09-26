New Fathom Public Opinion Project Reveals National Sentiment On Artificial Intelligence: Concerns, Hopes, And Calls For Guardrails

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fathom's insights from its National AI Dialogue show bipartisan consensus in favor of balancing innovation with guardrails for preventing election interference, protecting privacy and intellectual property, and combating misinformation to mitigate risks and ensure that AI serves the public interest

Washington, DC, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fathom released a new polling report, AI at the Crossroads: Public Sentiment and Policy Solutions, that unveils critical insights into American public opinion regarding the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in society. Conducted from September 9-13, 2024, this comprehensive survey of 2,558 registered voters adds to previous polling, focus groups, and interviews to reveal the public's mixed feelings about AI, the role it will play in their lives, and the ability of tech and government to address critical issues.

Key findings include:



Over 77% of voters are aware of AI, yet they express ambivalence about its societal impact.

While 57% recognize its potential benefits, a staggering 82% are apprehensive about AI making decisions without human oversight.

Voters overwhelmingly support some guardrails: 84% advocate for measures to prevent AI interference in elections, while 83% emphasize the importance of protecting data privacy. 82% of participants believe in the necessity of combating misinformation.

Across the political spectrum there is overwhelming support for AI guardrails, though many doubt the current capabilities of government and technology companies to effectively implement them. In light of these findings, Fathom emphasizes the urgent need for a comprehensive and inclusive approach to AI policy that involves independent organizations, technology experts, academics, and everyday citizens.

“Artificial intelligence is one of the few issues where voters from both major political parties call for guardrails, though Republicans are more concerned about overregulation stifling innovation, while Democrats focus more on preventing bias and ensuring fairness,” said Andrew Freedman, Fathom's co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer.“As AI continues to permeate various aspects of daily life, this research underscores the necessity of prioritizing robust governance frameworks that address public concerns while fostering responsible development.”

For further insights and detailed findings, download the full report here .

###

Fathom is an independent 501(c)(3) that wants to see society successfully transition to a world with AI. This requires that everyone - from businesses and NGOs to everyday people - has a say in what that world looks like. Fathom is here to map the ambitions of a broad and diverse society to the specific steps required to move it toward its vision for the future. Get involved at .

Press Inquiries

...





CONTACT: Heather Stafford Jones-Dilworth, Inc. 443-848-8617 ...