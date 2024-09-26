Virtu Financial Congratulates Women In Finance Award Recipients Leah Goldsberry And Trish Mcmenamin

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset services that delivers liquidity and innovative, transparent products across the complete cycle to the global markets, is proud to announce that Trish McMenamin, Chief Compliance Officer, and Leah Goldsberry, EMEA Head of Analytics Client Coverage, have both been recognized at Markets Media's European Women in Finance Awards.



Trish McMenamin received the Excellence in and Compliance award for her leadership in transforming Virtu's Dublin-based regulatory program and her collaboration efforts across the global platform and global teams. With over a decade of experience, Trish has consistently demonstrated integrity and a commitment to compliance excellence.

Leah Goldsberry was awarded the Rising Star honor for her contributions in managing key client relationships and leading Virtu's EMEA analytics team. Leah's adaptability, leadership, and client-oriented approach have made her a driving force within the firm's international growth.

“Trish and Leah exemplify Virtu's commitment to excellence, innovation, and teamwork,” said Rob Boardman, EMEA CEO of Execution Services at Virtu Financial.“Their well-deserved recognition is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and we are very proud of their achievements.”

The firm extends its thanks and appreciation to Leah and Trish for the examples they set at Virtu and the financial services industry.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

