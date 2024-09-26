Introducing: HR Executive And HR Tech, The Next Generation Of Global Human Resources Media & Events

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brand Evolution from Human Resource Executive® and the HR & Exposition® Makes Debut in Las Vegas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective today, Human Resource Executive® and HR Conference & Exposition® have rebranded as HR ExecutiveTM and HR TechTM, respectively.



The announcement comes as HR Executive, the premier global company covering strategic issues in HR, continues to expand its reach, serving a growing community of more than 175,000 subscribers through its news, content, analysis and events. As part of this, HR Executive's associated events have also been renamed, with the HR Technology Conference & Exposition in Las Vegas becoming HR Tech, HR Technology Europe in Amsterdam becoming HR Tech Europe and the HR Tech Festival Asia in Singapore becoming HR Tech Asia.

Rebecca McKenna, Senior Vice President, HR Portfolio, commented,“For nearly 40 years, HR Executive has stood at the forefront of the human resources industry, addressing the advancements, challenges and evolution of the profession. Likewise, our long-running HR Tech events have united our community and acted as a launchpad for the latest technology innovations supporting HR and the workforce. Together, our brand evolution represents the complementary nature of our coverage and events – one organization that serves the global market.”

Echoing McKenna's sentiment, Katherine Childress, Vice President of Events, shared,“Between the popularity of our Las Vegas conference, a successful launch earlier this year in Amsterdam and a stellar event in Singapore, interest in HR Tech is increasing exponentially. With HR Executive as the foundation of our success, this felt like the right moment to reintroduce ourselves and solidify our standing as the market-leading event series.”

McKenna concluded,“Having joined the Arc network in 2022, the newly updated HR Executive and HR Tech directly reflect our parent organization's mission: connecting people to people and people to solutions. Watch for more exciting announcements in the coming months.”

To learn more about HR Executive, visit .

For information about HR Tech, visit .

About HR ExecutiveTM

Established in 1987, HR ExecutiveTM is the premier global media company covering strategic issues in HR. Part of the Arc network, HR Executive provides more than 175,000 subscribers with news, content and analysis of global HR trends. HR Executive is where HR professionals go when they need to know, providing in-depth coverage on all facets of human resource management, including recruiting, talent acquisition, compensation and benefits, learning and development, employment law, talent management, the latest technologies and more. Visit hrexecutive.com .

About HR TechTM

Established in 1997, HR Tech'sTM U.S. event is the longest-running in-person gathering in the industry, featuring the world's largest expo of breakthrough HR technologies. With exciting demonstrations and a standout startup competition, the event serves as a hub of HR innovation. Now expanded to three annual events worldwide, HR tech continues to inspire HR leaders globally and shape the future of work. Visit .

