Future Electronics To Host Webinar On ROHM's Latest Power Management Solutions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Future Electronics, a global leader in electronics distribution, is hosting a live webinar on October 8th, 2024. The event will feature an exclusive exploration of ROHM's latest power devices and power management solutions.During this webinar, experts from Future Electronics and ROHM will provide an in-depth look at ROHM's cutting-edge power solutions. Attendees will learn how to utilize the latest power technologies to maximize efficiency and performance in their designs. ROHM's extensive range of power devices, including the GaN (gallium nitride), SiC (silicon carbide), and IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors) devices, will be discussed, along with expert application advice and insights into auxiliary power supply and driver solutions.Future Electronics will offer valuable recommendations to help engineers understand the key advantages of ROHM's solutions, ensuring that their designs stay ahead in the competitive field of power management. Don't miss the opportunity to register and advance your projects with Future Electronics and ROHM.Future Electronics is committed to providing the latest innovations in power technology to engineers worldwide, empowering them to create more efficient and effective designs. The company takes pride in supporting the integration of advanced power solutions in the global electronics community.For more information and to register, follow the link below:About Future Electronics:Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit .

