Is Kiran Choudhry Still Trying To Bring Selja Over To BJP? A Big Hint Here

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhiwani (Haryana), Sep 26 (IANS) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhry on Thursday revealed that she has been working to convince reportedly disgruntled leader Kumari Selja to switch over to the BJP.

"Discussions are ongoing. I have a very good relationship with Selja. We worked together in Congress, but (two-time Chief Bhupinder Singh) Hooda has taken over the entire system. In Haryana, Hooda has destroyed the Congress. Leaders like Randeep Singh Surjewala and Selja were sidelined," Choudhry told reporters in Bhiwani.

She expressed her dismay over remarks made against Selja. "As a woman, I am ashamed of the comments made about her. The Hooda father-son duo is systematically eliminating every senior leader in Congress. They did the same with me, but I always gave them a fitting reply. They are not only anti-Dalit but also anti-women. Everyone should boycott them."

Asked whether she is still trying to convince Selja, Choudhry remained tight-lipped, stating, "Not everything can be made public." She reiterated the demand for boycotting the Hooda family.

Reports suggest that when Choudhry was still in the Congress, she worked closely with Selja and tried to persuade her to switch sides.

During this time, Choudhry was reportedly in touch with senior BJP leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, party President J.P. Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. She even paused her daughter's election campaign to spend three to four days in Delhi and Chandigarh working on this effort.

Even Union Minister and former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had invited Selja to join the BJP.

Though Choudhry has not divulged all details, she hinted at her continued efforts to bring Selja into the BJP fold.

Factionalism within the Congress unit in Haryana is not a new thing. Selja's discontent over ticket distribution for the Assembly elections has been well-known and she had been conspicuous by her absence from campaigning. However, Selja had told IANS that there were some "issues" and she had held discussions with party chief Mallikarujna Kharge.

On the election atmosphere in Haryana, Choudhry accused the Hooda father-son duo of breaking promises, leading their own party members to contest as independents.

She also alleged that their Assembly candidates are openly discussing unethical practices, including bribery and corruption.

She also accused them of grabbing farmers' land at low prices and selling it to builders for huge profits.