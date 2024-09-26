Zim Afro T10: Our Focus Will Be On Refining Our Batting Strategy, Says Perera

(MENAFN- IANS) Harare, Sep 26 (IANS) NYS Lagos is maintaining a positive outlook despite falling short against the Harare Bolts in the Zim Afro T10 on Wednesday. After batting first, the Bolts set a lofty total of 117/7 in their ten overs. Even though Sean Williams scored a lot of runs with aggressive hitting to steady the Bolts' innings, Oshane Thomas made a big impact for NYS Lagos with crucial wickets.

Reflecting on the chase, skipper Thisara Perera expressed confidence in his team's potential, stating, "As a unit, we performed well, especially considering that batting lineup could easily handle a target of 120 or 130. While we fell short today as a batting unit, I believe we can learn from this and come back stronger. I'm optimistic about our chances in the next match."

In response to the target, NYS Lagos began their innings with promise, particularly through Rassie van der Dussen's solid contribution of 25 runs. However, the Bolts' bowlers had other plans. Richard Gleeson, Arinesto Vezha, and Brandon Mavuta bowled with great intensity, each claiming two wickets and disrupting the Lagos innings at crucial moments.

Discussing the team's performance, Thisara added, "Actually, this all happens in cricket. We played wonderful cricket throughout the season. It's just one match, and we can't blame anyone; we need to maintain our strong performances in future matches."

Thisara also emphasised the importance of resilience, saying, "Every team faces ups and downs, and it's how we respond that defines our season. We've shown great potential, and I believe we can build on that moving forward."

He further highlighted the team's commitment to improvement, stating, "We'll take this as a learning experience. Our focus will be on refining our batting strategy and ensuring that we capitalize on our strengths. With hard work and dedication, I'm confident we'll bounce back stronger in the next match.

Looking ahead, NYS Lagos is focused on refining their batting strategy while continuing to rely on their resilient bowling unit. With valuable lessons learned from this match, they aim to bounce back stronger in their upcoming games, ready to tackle new challenges with renewed determination. The team remains confident in their abilities and is eager to demonstrate their skills in future encounters.