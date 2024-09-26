Enemy Preparing To Intensify Assault Operations In Zaporizhzhia Region Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian intelligence data indicates that an increase in enemy assault operations is expected soon in Zaporizhzhia region.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the defense forces of the South, said this on national television, Ukrinform saw.

"In recent days, there has been a trend indicating that the situation in Zaporizhzhia region, particularly along this part of the front line, is likely to escalate. Yesterday alone, there were five assaults, and this number is expected to rise. According to our intelligence, the enemy is assembling assault groups near Pryiutyne. They have received 25 light buggy vehicles from Russia's Southern Military District's reserve vehicle storage. This suggests preparations for increased assault operations," Voloshyn explained.

He added that the situation in the southern direction is as tense as on other fronts. In the past 24 hours, there were seven combat engagements in southern Ukraine, five of them in Zaporizhzhia, and two in Prydniprovske sector of the front. Combat clashes occurred near Robotyne and Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia region, as well as around the islands in the Dnipro River near Kherson. The Russian forces also launched airstrikes using guided bombs, artillery fire, and kamikaze drones.

Currently, Russian forces are conducting reconnaissance-in-force, using assault groups of five to ten soldiers, Voloshyn added.

"Their tactic is to cover the distance between trenches as quickly as possible and secure positions in our trenches," he explained.

Voloshyn also noted that the Russian forces do not appear to be experiencing a shortage of ammunition.

"As of now, they are not showing signs of what's called an 'ammunition famine.' The number of shellings and munitions used remains steady - around two thousand shells per day. Additionally, over the past day, they deployed more than 350 FPV drones, including around 400 drops of munitions. So, I wouldn't say they're facing an ammunition shortage or are economizing," he said.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, total Russian military losses in personnel from February 24, 2022, to September 26, 2024, are estimated at around 647,800, with 1,400 casualties in the last day alone.