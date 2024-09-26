Ukraine Already Connects 100 MW Of Gas Generation To Its Grid - Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has already commissioned 100 MW of generation, with a further 200 MW expected to be connected by the end of 2024.

Volodymyr Omelchenko, Director of and Infrastructure Programs at Razumkov Center, said this in a commentary for Ukrinform.

“The process is underway. About 100 MW have been built and put into operation, with an additional 200 MW to be added by the end of the year. In 2025, 1 GW is expected to be commissioned by the next heating season,” the expert said.

Additionally, he highlighted the necessity for the safeguarding of energy facilities, underscoring the contributions of NPC Ukrenergo in this regard.

“We have protected the main facilities with the first level (military gabions - welded metal mesh boxes filled with bulk material - ed.), the second level of protection - substations in the first place - and accumulated a large stock of backup equipment,” Omelchenko commented on the development of physical protection of the electricity transmission system.

With regard to the protection of nuclear power plant distribution points, which should be provided by NNEGC Energoatom, the expert has not provided any information.

As reported, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on September 6 that Ukraine had already financed the installation of distributed generation with a total capacity of 600 MW. According to the minister, hundreds of megawatts of capacity have been installed.