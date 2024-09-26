Azerbaijan's Landmine Issue Discussed At NATO

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The issue of landmines in Azerbaijan and NATO's financial and
technical support for its resolution were discussed at a meeting of
the Alliance's Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council (EAPC),
Azernews reports.
A delegation led by ANAMA Deputy Chairman Samir Poladov
participated in a session of the EAPC Partnership and Cooperative
Security Committee's "Ad hoc" Working Group on Small Arms, Light
Weapons, and Mine Action. The meeting was attended by
representatives from NATO member and partner states, as well as
officials from relevant NATO structures.
During the meeting, discussions focused on the landmine problem
faced by Azerbaijan, the efforts undertaken to address it, support
from various states and international organizations, the importance
of knowledge exchange, and prospects for future cooperation. In
this regard, the urgency of establishing the Qarvand Trust Fund to
expedite the clearance of 400 hectares of mined land in Qarvand
village of the Aghdam district was emphasized.
ANAMA's delegation delivered an extensive presentation on the
scale of the landmine threat in Azerbaijan, the challenges
encountered, and the measures taken to address the issue. The
presentation highlighted that since November 2020, 379 Azerbaijanis
have been killed or injured by landmine explosions. It also
detailed how landmines significantly delay the return of displaced
persons to their homes and hinder reconstruction and rehabilitation
efforts in those areas. Furthermore, the presentation explained the
humanitarian, economic, and environmental consequences of landmines
in detail. Additionally, information was provided on the advanced
technologies ANAMA uses to address the landmine problem,
particularly mechanical demining tools and new approaches
implemented in the field.
At the same time, a photo exhibition was organized during the
meeting, depicting the scope of the landmine issue in Azerbaijan
and the humanitarian demining process in liberated territories.
During the visit, ANAMA's delegation held bilateral meetings
with NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Operations B. San
and NATO's Director of the Arms Control, Disarmament, and Weapons
of Mass Destruction Non-Proliferation (ADN) Division, E.
Lemos-Maniati. These meetings focused on NATO's experience in
resolving mine-related issues and the financial and technical
support provided by the Alliance to Azerbaijan.
Additionally, ANAMA and NATO representatives visited Luxembourg,
where NATO's Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) is located.
Discussions during the visit centered on the exchange of
experiences in mine clearance, the study of modern technologies,
and the implementation of new methods.
