Azerbaijan's Landmine Issue Discussed At NATO

The issue of landmines in Azerbaijan and NATO's and technical support for its were discussed at a meeting of the Alliance's Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council (EAPC), Azernews reports.

A delegation led by ANAMA Deputy Chairman Samir Poladov participated in a session of the EAPC Partnership and Cooperative Security Committee's "Ad hoc" Working Group on Small Arms, Light Weapons, and Mine Action. The meeting was attended by representatives from member and partner states, as well as officials from relevant NATO structures.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the landmine problem faced by Azerbaijan, the efforts undertaken to address it, support from various states and international organizations, the importance of knowledge exchange, and prospects for future cooperation. In this regard, the urgency of establishing the Qarvand Trust Fund to expedite the clearance of 400 hectares of mined land in Qarvand village of the Aghdam district was emphasized.

ANAMA's delegation delivered an extensive presentation on the scale of the landmine threat in Azerbaijan, the challenges encountered, and the measures taken to address the issue. The presentation highlighted that since November 2020, 379 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured by landmine explosions. It also detailed how landmines significantly delay the return of displaced persons to their homes and hinder reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in those areas. Furthermore, the presentation explained the humanitarian, economic, and environmental consequences of landmines in detail. Additionally, information was provided on the advanced technologies ANAMA uses to address the landmine problem, particularly mechanical demining tools and new approaches implemented in the field.

At the same time, a photo exhibition was organized during the meeting, depicting the scope of the landmine issue in Azerbaijan and the humanitarian demining process in liberated territories.

During the visit, ANAMA's delegation held bilateral meetings with NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Operations B. San and NATO's Director of the Arms Control, Disarmament, and Weapons of Mass Destruction Non-Proliferation (ADN) Division, E. Lemos-Maniati. These meetings focused on NATO's experience in resolving mine-related issues and the financial and technical support provided by the Alliance to Azerbaijan.

Additionally, ANAMA and NATO representatives visited Luxembourg, where NATO's Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) is located. Discussions during the visit centered on the exchange of experiences in mine clearance, the study of modern technologies, and the implementation of new methods.