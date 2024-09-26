PM Mikati Denies News Of Lebanon Signing Ceasefire Proposal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Caretaker Prime Najib Mikati denied on Thursday circulating news regarding the signing of a ceasefire proposal after a meeting with US Secretary of State Antoni Blinken and American mediator Amos Hochstein.

A statement by Mikati's office utterly refuted the news, adding that Mikati's announcement, after the joint statement of the US and allies calling for a ceasefire, that his country was in principle agreement to the notion; however, it remains to be seen whether the Israeli would abide by international law regarding this particular situation.

Mikati took part earlier in an urgent meeting for the UNSC held on Wednesday on the request of France to discuss developments in the Israeli aggressors attack against Lebanon.

Lebanon, since Monday morning, had been subjected to heavy Israeli bombardment of towns in the south of the country, which caused the loss of lives and destruction to properties. (end)

