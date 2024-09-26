UK Car Production Declines As Electric Vehicles Take Over The Market

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Hong Kong, China, 26th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The latest data from the UK automotive reveals a continued decline in car production for the sixth consecutive month in August 2024. This 8.4% year-on-year drop reflects broader industry trends, including a shift toward electric vehicle (EV) production and a general retooling of factories to accommodate new models.







Despite August traditionally being a lower-output month due to factory shutdowns for summer holidays and model transitions, the decline indicates the challenges the industry faces during this transition to EVs.

In the year to date, UK car production is down -8.5 per cent at 522,823 units. Vehicle production fell by 3,781 units during August as 41,271 new cars rolled off production lines – an 8.4 per cent change on August 2023.

Electric vehicle production, which includes fully electric, plug-in hybrids, and hybrids, also saw a downturn, with its share of total production falling to 29.6% from 37.5% in July.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) attributes part of this decline to the cyclical nature of August but also points to the overall industry shift to electric vehicle manufacturing as a contributing factor. This trend reflects the growing importance of EVs but highlights the complex adjustments required to meet evolving demand.

Mike Hawes, Chief Executive of SMMT, stated,“The UK auto industry is moving at pace to build the next generation of electric vehicles – a transition that can be a growth engine for the entire British economy. The new government's commitments to gigafactories, a decarbonised energy supply and a faster planning system will help boost our competitiveness and sustain employment in a sector that delivers well paid, skilled jobs nationwide. Amid fierce global competition, however, industry and government must work quickly to deliver those commitments, creating an industrial strategy that enables the growth the economy craves.”

The decline in car production has also been impacted by the ongoing global chip shortage, which has disrupted supply chains and caused delays in production. This has further highlighted the need for the UK to invest in domestic battery production to reduce its reliance on imported components.

Despite the challenges faced by the industry, the SMMT remains optimistic about the future of the UK automotive sector. With the government's support and continued investment in EV technology, the UK has the potential to become a leader in the production of electric vehicles and contribute to a greener future.

As the UK continues to make strides towards a more sustainable future, the decline in car production serves as a reminder of the changing landscape of the automotive industry. The shift towards EVs presents both challenges and opportunities, and it is crucial for the government and manufacturers to work together to ensure a smooth transition.

