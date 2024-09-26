Sanjay Raut's First Reaction After Conviction, Sentencing In Defamation Case: 'Sanghi-Fied Justice System'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai: On his conviction, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut says“You can give me any amount of punishment, I have no problem. You read the court order, the court has not said that I have said anything wrong. The court has said that it is in public interest...No one has been punished. This entire justice system has become 'Sanghi-fied'. Our Prime goes to the Chief Justice's house to eat laddus. The whole country sees this. Where will people like us who fight get justice, we will get punishment”

