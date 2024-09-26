Squaredfinancial Boosts Its Team Of Experts With Market Analyst Renato Campos To Further Support Its Expansion In LATAM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading

fintech firm SquaredFinancial hires renowned analyst Renato Campos to further broaden its expertise and confirm its commitment to offering quality education. This significant hire is a key milestone in the company's plans to expand and root its presence in Latin America.

SquaredFinancial's new addition to the team of analysts (PRNewsfoto/SquaredFinancial)

Campos brings over 11 years of experience in the equities, currencies, and commodities markets. With a specialization in financial derivatives and extensive knowledge in market analysis, he delivers fact-based information on market movements. He has built a solid reputation for translating complex market dynamics into effective strategies and is recognized as a leading expert in the industry, namely in Latin America. Campos is regularly hosted on major financial media outlets such as CNN Chile, Diario Financiero, and Bloomberg, to share his views and opinions on global financial advancements.

Campos will offer SquaredFinancial's clients daily market analyses, webinars, and podcasts in the local language, enabling them to stay up to date on market movements and events and empowering them with the right facts to trade the markets with confidence. His appointment aligns with the company's commitment to delivering high-quality education by onboarding top talent. Investors eager to benefit from his extensive market knowledge are invited to explore SquaredFinancial's website or social media platforms for details on upcoming webinars and interviews.

Founder and CEO Philippe Ghanem said: "We are committed more than ever to extend our expertise to investors around the world and provide them with quality service and high-end trading solutions. I am thrilled to welcome Renato Campos to our team of experts. His extensive experience will be an invaluable addition to SquaredFinancial's team of analysts and will further catalyze our growth in Latin America."

Renato Campos commented: "I'm excited to join SquaredFinancial's team of market analysts at such an exciting in the company's growth journey. Its commitment to delivering top-tier education and empowering investors aligns with my passion for financial markets and dedication to extending and sharing my knowledge and expertise. I look forward to providing insightful analysis and helping traders across Latin America make informed decisions with confidence."

About SquaredFinancial



SquaredFinancial is a well-capitalized FinTech firm founded in 2005. It aims at becoming a one-stop shop that meets investors' financial needs. With around two decades of experience in financial technology and trading, it offers global solutions to traders of different generations and backgrounds, who are looking for an intuitive and sophisticated investment gateway. It is led by market experts and leadership veterans who share a passion for trading and a vision to reshape the industry landscape. As a regulated firm, it provides investors with an online platform backed by cutting-edge technology that offers the opportunity to trade a wide range of instruments from different asset classes.

