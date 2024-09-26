Puretech Systems Inc. Awarded Major Contract To Provide AI Technology To Help Secure Critical International Waterway

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureTech Systems Inc ., the leader in geospatial AI-boosted analytics

for wide-area perimeter and border security, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a substantial contract to provide its to protect the infrastructure of an international maritime waterway. This award highlights PureTech's continued leadership in safeguarding our Nation's critical infrastructure through time-tested and autonomous security solutions.

The award comes after an extensive successful pilot performed by the infrastructure management company. As part of the award, PureTech Systems will deploy its patented location-based AI video analytics software, PureActiv©, across multiple locations to detect unauthorized access as ships travel through the waterway system. By leveraging PureTech's AI-boosted perimeter intrusion detection and autonomous surveillance capabilities, the management company will benefit from real-time situational awareness, enhanced threat detection, and a dramatic decrease in nuisance alarms. These capabilities that allow the customer to utilize their existing cameras will significantly bolster the security of critical assets, ensuring they remain secure and operational in today's evolving threat landscape.

"This contract is a testament to our ability to protect critical infrastructure with precision, reliability and near-zero nuisance alarms," said Larry Bowe, CEO of PureTech Systems Inc. "We are proud to provide autonomous, AI-driven security solutions that deliver actionable intelligence and superior threat detection capabilities in this new, challenging environment while seamlessly integrating into existing security system infrastructure."



PureTech Systems' AI-powered PureActiv© software is known for its seamless integration with a wide range of cameras, detection technologies, VMSs, and PSIMs, ensuring comprehensive security coverage for facilities such as power plants, utilities, seaports, railways, and more.

With a continued focus on innovation and security, this contract further solidifies PureTech's position as the industry leader in autonomous perimeter and infrastructure protection software.

For more information on PureTech Systems' patented security solutions, please visit

About PureTech Systems

PureTech Systems Inc. is a privately owned company established

in 2004 that develops, markets, and supports its patented location-based AI-boosted video analytics software, PureActiv©, for real time safety and security applications. Their primary emphasis is on autonomous perimeter intrusion detection of ground and aerial targets for country borders, coastlines, facility perimeters,

and critical infrastructures (pipelines, railroads, dams, bridges, ports, utilities, power plants, military bases, and airports). To find out more about PureTech Systems Inc. visit our website at

call 602-424-9842 or email

[email protected] .



