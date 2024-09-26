Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Date
9/26/2024 6:38:59 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq Copenhagen
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 26 September 2024
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 30 September 2024
Effective from 30 September 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 30 September 2024 to 30 December 2024:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030486675, (Tier2), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 30 September 2024: 4.4080% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
Attachment
Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20240926
MENAFN26092024004107003653ID1108718254
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.