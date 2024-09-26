Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 26 September 2024

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 30 September 2024

Effective from 30 September 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 30 September 2024 to 30 December 2024:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030486675, (Tier2), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 30 September 2024: 4.4080% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

