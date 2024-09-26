Congressmen Live For Their Families, For BJP Workers National Interest Is Above Everything: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Thursday drew a sharp contrast between the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'nation first' policy and Congress' 'family over everything' approach and asserted that the party's victory in Haryana was certain as the people of the state have decided to bless it again.

In a direct interaction with BJP booth workers of Haryana through the NaMo App, PM Modi said, "National interest is paramount for every BJP worker, and the people of Haryana have decided to give BJP a chance to serve once again."

Launching a diatribe at Congress, he said, "The entire focus of those who are contesting against us is based on lies. Spreading lies and canards, talking nonsense and vitiating the atmosphere has been their strategy."

"Most of their time is spent in factionalism, fighting, settling scores with each other. The party which has remained indifferent to public issues for 10 years, which lives for its own family or its own group, such people can never win the trust of the people of Haryana," PM Modi further said.

He also said that Congress has failed as an Opposition in the past ten years and added that the party, despite its big boasts, is not making an impact on people.

The Prime Minister further highlighted the achievements of the BJP government in Haryana in the past decade and said that the corruption-free dispensation ensured that employment was being given without any slip or expenditure for the first time in the state.

"Therefore, the people of Haryana are with us, their blessings are with us, victory is certain," he said, exuding confidence.

"Congress people live only for their own families. Congress is not concerned about anyone else's children," PM Modi told the booth workers.

The Prime Minister also took potshots at the Congress over its 'aversion' against any person from a backward caste taking up the highest offices of the country.

"They (Congress) are worried about how the country's PM came from a backward community, how the Haryana Chief Minister came from a backward community. That is why these people spread lies because they think that if the power of the backward communities increases, what will happen to them? I would also like to tell my brothers to ask the Congress for an account of how many lies it dished out regarding MSP," he said, addressing the gathering of booth workers.