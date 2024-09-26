Mumbai Weather News: Woman Drowns In Nullah Amid Heavy Rains, FIR Filed Against BMC

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 45-year-old woman drowned in an overflowing nullah in Andheri, a suburban area, on Wednesday, September 25, according to police. The incident took place around 9:20 pm near gate no. 8 of MIDC in Andheri East during heavy rains. The victim has been identified as Vimal Anil Gaikwad.

The woman was rushed to Cooper Hospital by local and the fire brigade but was declared dead on arrival.

Her husband has told NDTV that she was the sole breadwinner of the family.“I am a sick man, my wife used to take care of my house. We have lost everything, I want that whoever is at fault should be punished. We have lodged an FIR,” he said.

Mumbai Police has filed a case against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and a contractor for negligence after the death of the woman by drowning in a nullah. The civic body, too, has announced a high-level investigation into the case.

In a statement released Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the incident.

The committee, led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Devidas Kshirsagar (Zone 3), includes Mumbai fire brigade chief Ravindra Ambulgekar and Chief Engineer (Vigilance) Avinash Tambewagh. The committee is expected to submit its report within three days.

The incident has been reported amid the heavy rains on Wednesday that threw the lives of Mumbaikars in disarray. Commuters were stranded, train services were cancelled and schools were closed as the weather department predicted more rains in the city. Residents were advised to avoid leaving their homes.

Videos and images of the Mumbai city showed people wading through knee-deep water that partially submerged vehicles in different parts of Mumbai on Wednesday night. According to reports, two labourers were also killed after being struck by lightning in Kalyan. Another woman drowned near a waterfall in Khopoli amid heavy rains.