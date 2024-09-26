Wesco To Announce Strategic Vision And Financial Goals At 2024 Investor Day

Wesco will share an update on its digitally enabled business transformation and expansive capabilities to support long-term growth and margin expansion. Consistent with prior expectations, over the long term it expects to achieve mid-single-digit organic growth, driven by a strategic shift into higher growth and higher margin end markets along with continued share gains. The company has a long-term track record of increasing returns to shareholders through acquisitions which are additive to the topline growth rate and margin expansion. Over the same cycle, the company expects to grow EBITDA at twice the rate of sales, expand return on net assets, and target free cash flow of 100% of adjusted net income.

Wesco's 2024 full-year expectations remain consistent with the outlook described in the company's second quarter earnings report. Wesco expects reported sales of (3.5)% to (1.5)% and organic sales growth of (1.5)% to 0.5% versus the prior year. The company continues to expect to deliver adjusted EBITDA of 7.0% to 7.3%, and adjusted EPS of $12 to $13.

"Our investment thesis is built on our market leadership, future cash generation, and strong progress on our business transformation. We have multiple drivers of our future sustained outperformance and are well-positioned to deliver outsized growth due to secular trends in AI-driven data centers, increased power generation, electrification, IoT and automation, and re-shoring of global supply chains. We're more than halfway complete on our technology and capabilities build. We have introduced generative AI analytics, automated multiple order and fulfillment processes, and developed new digital tools to improve working capital efficiency. These advancements are expected to accelerate growth, expand margins, and enhance the integration of future acquisitions. Our experienced management team, comprised of industry veterans with deep domain knowledge and new talent additions, is focused on driving our strategic priorities and achieving our financial goals," said Chairman, President and CEO John Engel.

"As we stand here today, we have built a new Wesco. Since our last investor meeting two years ago, we have completed our integrations of Anixter and Rahi Systems while making substantial progress on our business transformation. We are laser-focused on the four critical components of our long-term value creation: capturing the benefits of our digital transformation; progressing toward our 10%+ EBITDA margin goal; generating strong and consistent cash flow; and investing in services and acquisitions while supporting a consistent return of capital to our shareholders over time. We are committed to achieving our vision of becoming the best tech-enabled supply chain solutions company in the world and creating value for all stakeholders," he said.

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC ) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $22 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, educational institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates nearly 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

