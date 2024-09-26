Flagship Pioneering Unveils Mirai Bio To Provide Fully Integrated End-To-End Genetic Medicine Development Capabilities For The Biotech Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mirai's machine intelligence-based, open unlocks delivery to any tissue and cell type through rapid, iterative of in vivo tested chemistries

Co-optimization of cargo design and ensure the best possible and manufacturing strategy for each new program

Company emerges with an initial commitment of $50 million from Flagship Pioneering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Pioneering, the

bioplatform innovation company, today unveiled Mirai Bio, a company pioneering the first open end-to-end platform for the biotech industry to enable the co-creation of fully optimized genetic medicines. Mirai's machine intelligence-based, open platform uses proprietary data algorithms and machine intelligence to unlock delivery to any tissue and cell type, optimize cargo design, and facilitate manufacturing, accelerating genetic medicines toward successful clinical translation for the company's partners. Mirai plans to further advance its platform with Flagship's initial commitment of $50 million, aiming to enhance and accelerate genetic medicine development across a wide range of therapeutic areas and modalities.

Mirai Bio

Continue Reading

"We are in the age of information molecules, yet enormous technological challenges in the delivery, cargo design, and manufacturing of these molecules have hindered the speedy and full realization of their potential," said Hari Pujar, Ph.D., Founding President of Mirai and Operating Partner at Flagship Pioneering. "We created Mirai to solve these key limitations through AI trained on high quantities of quality in vivo data. By applying machine intelligence to the design of every atom within the medicine and opening this platform to the entire industry, we will have vast collective data points rolling through our optimization loops, allowing a greater innovation advantage to benefit each partner on the Mirai platform."

Mirai's cutting-edge platform is enabled by high throughput automation and in vivo multiplexing, generating vast amounts of data that fuel extensive optimization loops. The co-optimization of delivery, design, and manufacturing has the potential to enable a higher probability of success and a faster development timeline for any genetic medicine.

Travis Wilson, Executive Chair at Mirai and Growth Partner, Flagship Pioneering, added, "Every new company with a payload idea faces the same challenge of either internally building high-quality, cost intensive delivery, design, and manufacturing capabilities, or externally sourcing these components, which can be fragmented and suboptimal. Leveraging learnings from semiconductors as a centralized resource model that fueled the rapid advancement of tech, we've developed a solution that's been hiding in plain sight: an open platform to unlock genetic medicine development. Through aggressive investment in our own capabilities and expertise, and by creating long-term partnerships with biotech and pharma leaders in the space, Mirai's hope is to become the partner of choice and help bring more medicines into the world than we would ever achieve alone."

Geoffrey von Maltzahn, Ph.D., Founding CEO of Mirai and General Partner, Flagship Pioneering remarked, "Machine intelligence is transforming drug discovery and development as we know it, harnessing immense amounts of data to drive tomorrow's greatest innovations. The design space of genetic medicines is effectively infinite, and Mirai is pioneering the next big leap forward for us all."

To learn more about Mirai Bio visit .

About Mirai Bio

Mirai Bio has built an open platform driven by machine intelligence that solves the key limitations hindering today's genetic medicines – delivery, design, and manufacturing. The company's platform combines the generative design of precise delivery solutions co-optimized with best-in-class manufacturing to develop the future of genetic medicine. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2021, Mirai is led by experts with decades of collective experience driving innovation in genetic medicines.



About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering invents and builds bioplatform companies, each with the potential for multiple products that transform human health or sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, Flagship has originated and fostered more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $75 billion in aggregate value. To date, Flagship has deployed over $3.8 billion in capital toward the founding and growth of its pioneering companies alongside more than $27 billion of follow-on investments from other institutions. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises 40 companies, including Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX ), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA ), Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA ), Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA ), Generate Biomedicines , Inari , Indigo Agriculture , and Tessera Therapeutics .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Flagship Pioneering

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED